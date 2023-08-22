Starkware to Open-Source ‘Magic Wand’ of Its Zero-Knowledge Cryptography Next Week

Bitcoin
$25,964.73-0.27%
Ethereum
$1,651.85-1.09%
Binance Coin
$207.28-0.85%
XRP
$0.51571820-1.98%
Cardano
$0.25686000-3.36%
Dogecoin
$0.06272057+0.11%
Solana
$20.77-1.88%
Tron
$0.07463883-0.05%
Polkadot
$4.39-1.26%
Polygon
$0.53924855-4.49%
Litecoin
$65.77-0.27%
Toncoin
$1.38+2.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000789-2.61%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,126.92-0.45%
Bitcoin Cash
$185.98-0.17%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.81+1.48%
Uniswap
$4.67-2.96%
Avalanche
$10.13-3.11%
Chainlink
$6.15-0.27%
Stellar
$0.11958502-4.08%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.24%
TrueUSD
$0.99997852+0.27%
Monero
$147.38+0.89%
OKB
$42.81-0.53%
Ethereum Classic
$15.41-2.10%
Cosmos
$7.34-3.22%
Hedera
$0.06029019-5.58%
Internet Computer
$3.46-1.82%
Filecoin
$3.39-2.25%
Quant
$99.96-0.13%
Lido DAO
$1.65-0.61%
Cronos
$0.05194122-0.54%
Aptos
$5.83-2.39%
Arbitrum
$0.98331520-2.77%
VeChain
$0.01588781-1.49%
Optimism
$1.56+1.24%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13-1.75%
Maker
$1,098.61-0.20%
Kaspa
$0.04262682+0.89%
The Graph
$0.09083499-1.61%
Aave
$54.77-2.99%
XDC Network
$0.05443614-3.93%
Algorand
$0.09573594+0.20%
USDD
$0.99564618-0.06%
MultiverseX
$26.40-2.91%
Synthetix
$2.07-2.43%
The Sandbox
$0.32357747-1.24%
Immutable X
$0.58203261-3.68%
Stacks
$0.46628294-2.51%
Axie Infinity
$4.89-0.72%
Tezos
$0.68070000-1.08%
EOS
$0.57165869-1.52%
Theta
$0.61837926+0.18%
Injective Protocol
$7.24-3.98%
Bitcoin SV
$30.25-2.73%
Fantom
$0.20035152-3.32%
Radix
$0.05468742+0.28%
Decentraland
$0.30032805-0.79%
ApeCoin
$1.50-3.57%
GateToken
$3.88-0.43%
Render Token
$1.38+0.25%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.11%
Kava.io
$0.69674758-1.55%
THORChain
$1.65-1.24%
Rocket Pool
$25.17+0.67%
NEO
$6.98-2.64%
Gala
$0.01924829-2.35%
PAX Gold
$1,897.96+0.66%
KuCoin Token
$4.84-0.58%
Flow
$0.45149372-1.89%
eCash
$0.00002377-1.35%
Klaytn
$0.13877151-1.64%
Chiliz
$0.06321579-1.92%
Frax Share
$6.01-2.91%
IOTA
$0.14303221-1.70%
Casper
$0.03493045-0.99%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.26%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45642284-5.18%
Sui
$0.53815995+1.75%
Mina
$0.39670674-2.10%
Huobi Token
$2.37-1.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00006463-1.16%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.07%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84830371-2.40%
dYdX
$1.91-1.43%
GMX
$36.37-2.91%
Nexo
$0.58151714-1.17%
Dash
$26.62+0.25%
Flare
$0.01297145-2.58%
Woo Network
$0.16840510+0.38%
Compound
$42.51+1.86%
Arweave
$4.32-3.79%
Astar
$0.05987882+0.43%
Zilliqa
$0.01660225-1.26%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.19-0.65%
PancakeSwap
$1.26-1.47%
Conflux
$0.12466298-3.54%
Gnosis
$100.77-0.45%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17351148+1.32%
1inch Network
$0.24410903-0.26%
Osmosis
$0.40915274-4.06%
Helium
$1.72-4.00%
Illuvium
$43.55-3.68%
Enjin
$0.23749162-1.46%
Qtum
$2.20-0.93%
Loopring
$0.18346109-0.33%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.04-1.42%
Convex Finance
$2.84-2.34%
Mask Network
$2.71-0.28%
NEM
$0.02461527-1.82%
SingularityNET
$0.17478701-3.16%
Celo
$0.41918259-1.30%
Zcash
$25.14+1.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.00-0.11%
Beldex
$0.03674645+5.07%
Fetch.ai
$0.19438425-3.99%
Oasis Network
$0.03973000-2.34%
Decred
$12.78-2.57%
Ankr
$0.01966666-1.24%
Holo
$0.00108593-1.78%
Yearn Finance
$5,647.36+1.41%
Worldcoin
$1.45-3.83%
Ravencoin
$0.01539868-1.74%
BLUR
$0.21068022-3.91%
SafePal
$0.49148864+14.37%
Stepn
$0.16506407-1.43%
FLOKI
$0.00001805-2.36%
Aragon
$4.37+2.06%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.53%
Golem
$0.17284173-1.70%
Wemix
$0.54894880-0.29%
Kusama
$19.09-4.97%
Audius
$0.15431840-2.24%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21894526-2.29%
Livepeer
$5.74-6.42%
JasmyCoin
$0.00333546-1.34%
ICON
$0.16652024-2.70%
Merit Circle
$0.33851923+0.52%
Waves
$1.54+0.87%
Balancer
$3.57-2.22%
Polymath Network
$0.16850000+39.26%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42394794-2.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.37-0.13%
SXP
$0.25701070-2.54%
Siacoin
$0.00280780-1.32%
Moonbeam
$0.19454738-2.30%
Wax
$0.04052718-1.60%
IoTeX
$0.01410214-0.55%
Band Protocol
$0.99825613-1.63%
Axelar
$0.35783733-2.35%
Biconomy
$0.20818008-2.80%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29889285-1.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01296044-1.47%
Harmony
$0.00963014-3.24%
Gains Network
$3.78-1.77%
Amp
$0.00201010-1.76%
Core
$0.72222060-3.86%
Sushiswap
$0.57589591-0.14%
Stargate Finance
$0.54214374-1.14%
DigiByte
$0.00660452-3.43%
Kadena
$0.44586223+0.64%
Lisk
$0.69998630-1.95%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-1.56%
Horizen
$7.17-0.44%
Skale
$0.02150408-0.37%
Kyber Network
$0.53253726-0.96%
PlayDapp
$0.15968914-3.85%
Nervos Network
$0.00264567-1.47%
Cartesi
$0.11775547-2.21%
OriginTrail
$0.21674236-1.55%
Synapse
$0.43364749-4.73%
Bitgert
$0.00000021+1.60%
API3
$0.92625557-1.90%
Joe
$0.22629090-7.05%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.19-0.02%
Nano
$0.56827881-2.45%
Coin98
$0.13521864-2.26%
Liquity
$0.79876086-2.08%
iExec RLC
$1.01-1.34%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.15%
Numeraire
$11.34+0.95%
Steem
$0.15938029-0.60%
Radiant Capital
$0.23202301-4.69%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01363616-6.45%
OMG Network
$0.47532991-1.44%
Marlin
$0.00821359+0.26%
Powerledger
$0.15440620-3.17%
Celer Network
$0.01160647-1.91%
Radicle
$1.31+0.16%
Bancor
$0.43194559+5.69%
Syscoin
$0.08635251-2.47%
Dent
$0.00064549-2.06%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143734-0.95%
WINkLink
$0.00006208-0.72%
Hashflow
$0.34016809+2.73%
Secret
$0.27997379-1.86%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75014755-2.88%
Bifrost
$0.04188534+11.66%
Stormx
$0.00529886-4.40%
Civic
$0.06997120-1.87%
SPACE ID
$0.19100989-3.79%
NKN
$0.08373811+0.20%
Galxe
$1.14+3.37%
Verge
$0.00319907-7.06%
MetisDAO
$12.12-6.06%
Sweat Economy
$0.00668954+4.36%
MOBOX
$0.25171269-4.64%
Request
$0.06705545-1.67%
Keep Network
$0.09350276+2.24%
Gitcoin
$0.83973270-4.86%
Bluzelle
$0.12383890-7.79%
Chromia
$0.08910175-1.60%
Sun Token
$0.00524897+0.93%
Celsius
$0.11785859-0.43%
WazirX
$0.10418616-3.54%
Ren
$0.04745499-0.91%
Spell Token
$0.00039582-1.07%
COTI
$0.03861693-2.97%
XYO Network
$0.00313420-4.61%
Verasity
$0.00417514-0.55%
Raydium
$0.18890471+0.64%
Boba Network
$0.12158752-1.22%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21959432-5.84%
Aavegotchi
$0.77878246-1.53%
Badger DAO
$2.02-1.56%
Maple
$4.96+0.76%
ARPA
$0.03996808-1.17%
Origin Protocol
$0.07723158-1.39%
Voyager Token
$0.13096829-2.75%
Adventure Gold
$0.49467338-0.76%
SuperRare
$0.06071072+0.27%
Orchid
$0.06261297-5.43%
MOON
$0.34536677-2.35%
Alien Worlds
$0.01003904-1.26%
Rally
$0.00720455+10.64%
CEEK VR
$0.04342813-0.62%
LCX
$0.04645898+9.37%
Storj
$0.23229397-0.51%
TrueFi
$0.03117870+3.40%
Moonriver
$4.35-4.10%
Index Chain
$0.04299907-1.28%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.64+8.41%
Travala.com
$0.61480185+2.64%
RACA
$0.00009554-0.08%
GAS
$2.22-1.53%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.40668199-1.30%
Reef
$0.00128007-0.82%
LooksRare
$0.05262819-2.46%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12760565-3.92%
Ethernity
$1.46-1.43%
Saitama
$0.00061983-4.24%
Polkastarter
$0.26100403-0.85%
DIA
$0.21947976-0.82%
BarnBridge
$2.61+0.44%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.48-3.44%
Enzyme
$16.30+2.82%
CLV
$0.03112654-4.13%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19665461-3.40%
Keep3rV1
$44.68-2.40%
Virtua
$0.02003173-3.12%
Star Atlas
$0.00156359+7.07%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083469-5.92%
Alchemix
$10.84-2.72%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13662872-6.24%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.35%
MXC
$0.00827885-5.02%
Velas
$0.00810261+0.32%
district0x
$0.02460373+20.70%
0x
$0.17190828-2.75%
Decentral Games
$0.02174715-3.72%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-4.24%
Serum
$0.03962779+1.63%
Harvest Finance
$21.43-1.00%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073-0.61%
StaFi
$0.23913381-3.72%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00323438-3.22%
Rarible
$0.95515210-0.30%
Bonk
$0.00000025-2.81%
Augur
$1.30-1.88%
Tamadoge
$0.00853509+7.28%
Tokemak
$0.51853686-1.17%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01023865-0.83%
Quantstamp
$0.01004041+1.75%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01520975+2.33%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03915756-2.53%
FTX Token
$1.08+3.70%
Braintrust
$0.30586327+9.34%
Pepe
$0.00000106-3.61%
BitDAO
$0.41709641-3.94%
Threshold
$0.01869023-2.51%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08128723-1.75%
Human
$0.04932538+0.73%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.13%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+1.09%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.20%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.00%
Tether
$0.99954985-0.06%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Starkware to Open-Source ‘Magic Wand’ of Its Zero-Knowledge Cryptography Next Week

The team behind the layer 2 Starknet blockchain said that they will also hold a code review on Aug. 31 at a conference in San Francisco.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 2:37 p.m. UTC
StarkWare co-founders CEO Uri Kolodny and President Eli Ben-Sasson (Natalie Schor/StarkWare)

StarkWare co-founders CEO Uri Kolodny and President Eli Ben-Sasson (Natalie Schor/StarkWare)

Starkware, the company behind the Ethereum layer 2 blockchain StarkNet, said in a press release that they will be open-sourcing their cryptographic software tool, STARK Prover, which has been renamed as Stone, on Aug. 31.

The company is known for its “zero-knowledge” proofs, a type of cryptographic technology that’s now being used by several competing projects to scale the Ethereum blockchain, with the goal of increasing transaction throughput and reducing fees.

The STARK Prover is a key component for the tech, and has been referred to in the past by the project team as its “magic wand” – responsible for compressing transactions and creating cryptographic proofs.

According to Starkware, open-sourcing the prover will “allow more eyes to review the code and offer optimizations, improve its quality, help detect bugs and provide transparency.”

Starkware had previously announced in February that it had plans to open-source its prover, at a Starkware Session event in Tel Aviv. On Aug. 31, the code will be made available during a Starknet Summit session.

“This is a major step forward in the decentralization of StarkWare’s technology that enables the community to build upon and contribute to the Prover’s development independently,” Starkware said in a blog post.

Read more: StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling System

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.