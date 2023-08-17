Bitcoin
Technology

Just-Launched Sei Blockchain's New Token Plunges 24% After Airdrop

Complaints flooded X (formerly Twitter) about the scantiness of the new SEI token allocations to early adopters, as many recipients apparently moved to dump their holdings on the market.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconAug 17, 2023 at 1:27 p.m. UTC
(CoinGecko)

(CoinGecko)

An airdrop of tokens to early adopters of the new Sei blockchain turned into a crypto-market disappointment on Thursday, as recipients appeared to dump their holdings while complaints flooded X (formerly Twitter) about the scantiness of the allocations.

The SEI token tumbled 24% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, pushing the market capitalization to $314.8 million.

That's a disappointment relative to some traders who had bet that the SEI value might approach $500 million.

The Sei Foundation, which coordinated the airdrop, posted on X early Thursday that it had tripled the number of eligible wallets for the cross-bridge airdrop to 1.5 million from 500,000, on blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum and Solana. The expansion was "due to fervent demand," according to the post.

One user quickly retorted on X that "U should focus on increasing the allocation to your own users," including those "who helped u test for months on Testnet," and that the project should "later think of other chains."

Read More: Sei, Blockchain Designed for Trading, Goes Live but 'Frustration' Mounts Over Airdrop

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Bradley Keoun
Bradley Keoun

Bradley Keoun is the managing editor of CoinDesk's Tech & Protocols team. He owns less than $1,000 each of several cryptocurrencies.

Follow @Liqquidity on Twitter

