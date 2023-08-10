CEO of World's Largest Bitcoin ATM Operator Sees Industry Ripe for Consolidation

He’s now CEO of Bitcoin Depot, the world’s largest bitcoin ATM operator, which he founded three years after that first crypto purchase. The company went public in July – listing its shares on Nasdaq after a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) – and now Mintz says he’s seeing slimmer profit margins for mom-and-pop operators as competition heats up. The crypto ATM sector is teeming with nearly 40,000 machines worldwide, about 6,400 of which belong to Bitcoin Depot. Consequently, the 29-year-old executive – whose company now has access to the capital markets – says he’s willing to buy out the little guy.