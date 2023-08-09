The Protocol: Coinbase Launches Own Blockchain as Sleuths Scour PayPal's Stablecoin Software

OPEN-SOURCE, OPEN WOUND. Matter Labs, developer behind the Ethereum layer-2 network zkSync, was accused by rival Polygon of copying part of its open-source code without providing proper attribution. Matter Labs quickly acknowledged that some code was copied, but insisted that the attribution had been provided. Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski later conceded that its attributions could have been more prominent, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that “there is a more standard approach to attributions, which we will wholeheartedly apply from now on." The kerfuffle provided a lesson on the community norms around usage of open-source software – and an example of just how touchy things can get in an ultra-competitive environment.