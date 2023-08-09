ChatGPT-Based Search Function Goes Live on Blockchain Encyclopedia IQ.wiki

"Reading through a 1,000 word encyclopedia entry to answer a question is difficult and time consuming for users, and the GPT-4 search engine solves that as users can simply ask a question," said Navin Vethanayagam, Chief Brain of IQ.wiki. "At the same time, by making information search easier, the search engine, called IQ GPT, helps fight misinformation and makes onboarding easier for new traders," he added.