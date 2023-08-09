ChatGPT-Based Search Function Goes Live on Blockchain Encyclopedia IQ.wiki
IQ GPT will help fight misinformation in the crypto space and onboard new users.
Blockchain encyclopedia IQ.wiki has started a search engine based on OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to enable crypto users to search through a wide variety of sources, according to a Thursday press release.
Crypto companies are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) functions in their products as the technology has captivated the general public and venture capitalists alike.
"Reading through a 1,000 word encyclopedia entry to answer a question is difficult and time consuming for users, and the GPT-4 search engine solves that as users can simply ask a question," said Navin Vethanayagam, Chief Brain of IQ.wiki. "At the same time, by making information search easier, the search engine, called IQ GPT, helps fight misinformation and makes onboarding easier for new traders," he added.
IQ GPT "integrates a crypto domain-specific model of OpenAI’s GPT-4" and has been trained on data from information platform CoinGecko, The Associated Press, Korean crypto news outlet CoinNess, Hong Kong government's InvestHK, decentralized finance (DeFi) content provider Flywheel DeFi, and IQ.wiki's repository of encyclopedia entries. It also has ongoing access to these sources.
The search engine includes the original source so that users are able to discern misinformation, Vethanayagam noted.
IQ.wiki started as Everipedia in 2014, which aimed to be a more open blockchain-based Wikipedia. In 2018, it received $30 million in funding from Galaxy Digital, said the Chief Brain.
In 2022, it changed its name to IQ.wiki and switched to crypto-only content. IQ.wiki was one of the first crypto projects to integrate AI technology back in February.
Every entry and edit on IQ.Wiki is recorded on the Polygon blockchain, which Vethanayagam says brings greater transparency.
The project has its own token, IQ, which is used to incentivize users to participate but also in governance. Users that stake the token can vote on governance decisions in the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that manages the encyclopedia.
"Everyone in the DAO [decentralized autonomous organization] is going to have have controls over IQ GPT as well, and upcoming services," said Vethanayagam. In the next year, the encyclopedia plans to roll out more AI tools to "scale crypto knowledge and education," he said in the press release.
