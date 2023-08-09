As Curve Averts DeFi Death Spiral, Fiasco Exposes Serious Risks

It’s true, as Adam Blumberg pointed out in a response to Kuhn’s column, that blockchain technology enabled minute-by-minute visibility into the health of Egorov’s lending positions – transparency that’s only possible in the world of decentralized finance, where transactions and wallet addresses are all publicly viewable. However, the full influence of big actors like Justin Sun remains opaque – and it will only become more so as whales become more sophisticated with how they obfuscate the scale of their holdings.