Lido Attracted 10K Ether Stakers to Protocol in July

Bitcoin
$28,840.73-0.50%
Ethereum
$1,817.70-0.49%
Binance Coin
$241.44-1.16%
XRP
$0.62188422-1.73%
Dogecoin
$0.07431717-1.10%
Cardano
$0.28916800-0.65%
Solana
$22.76-1.00%
Tron
$0.07618692-1.24%
Polkadot
$4.94-0.84%
Polygon
$0.66896718-0.44%
Litecoin
$81.69-0.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000909-2.96%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,829.80-0.62%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.15+5.10%
Uniswap
$5.83-3.01%
Avalanche
$12.47-1.10%
Toncoin
$1.22+0.71%
Stellar
$0.14022400+0.87%
Chainlink
$7.09-0.12%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+0.45%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.08%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.34%
Monero
$158.35-1.26%
OKB
$44.73-0.64%
Ethereum Classic
$17.58-1.39%
Cosmos
$8.44-0.82%
Internet Computer
$4.12+0.76%
Hedera
$0.05564566-3.58%
Filecoin
$4.12-1.10%
Lido DAO
$1.84-0.64%
Cronos
$0.05813017-0.35%
Quant
$101.62-1.12%
Aptos
$6.59-2.25%
Arbitrum
$1.13-0.66%
VeChain
$0.01776275-1.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-0.69%
Optimism
$1.73+1.47%
Maker
$1,194.98-3.48%
The Graph
$0.10410527-1.69%
XDC Network
$0.06732199-13.44%
Aave
$64.08-2.63%
Algorand
$0.11025737+1.70%
The Sandbox
$0.40148754-2.08%
Synthetix
$2.53-1.52%
Elrond
$31.21-0.80%
Stacks
$0.57602553-0.35%
EOS
$0.71572200-1.26%
Immutable X
$0.73807864-2.27%
Axie Infinity
$5.78-1.50%
USDD
$0.99844785-0.15%
Tezos
$0.78800000-2.96%
Theta
$0.71757459-2.88%
Bitcoin SV
$35.43+0.46%
ApeCoin
$1.85-2.58%
Decentraland
$0.36942262-1.59%
Injective Protocol
$7.86-1.67%
Fantom
$0.23489004-2.28%
NEO
$8.50-0.47%
Render Token
$1.60-4.11%
Gala
$0.02332528-2.09%
Flow
$0.54688269-3.14%
Kava.io
$0.83341408-1.98%
eCash
$0.00002893-1.88%
GateToken
$4.09-0.67%
KuCoin Token
$5.56-1.32%
Chiliz
$0.07683006-1.78%
Radix
$0.05220108-1.07%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60996955-1.36%
Rocket Pool
$26.91-3.90%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.10%
Klaytn
$0.15708959-0.64%
PAX Gold
$1,959.06-0.20%
IOTA
$0.17172091+0.14%
GMX
$53.24-3.14%
Frax Share
$6.41-3.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00007844-1.19%
Casper
$0.03901847-2.24%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-2.36%
Sui
$0.58907306-2.26%
Huobi Token
$2.63+1.14%
Mina
$0.43769056-0.90%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91246325+0.90%
Compound
$54.82-5.76%
Dash
$32.93+4.04%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.60-4.14%
Nexo
$0.64733565+0.13%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.08%
dYdX
$2.04-1.13%
Arweave
$5.30-0.47%
Zilliqa
$0.02014551-1.63%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-0.95%
1inch Network
$0.30546058-2.39%
Woo Network
$0.17946172+0.20%
Helium
$2.14+4.54%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20391300-0.36%
Flare
$0.01446572+0.43%
Enjin
$0.28960537-0.42%
THORChain
$0.96133482+1.46%
Gnosis
$110.80-1.16%
Mask Network
$3.44-2.68%
Osmosis
$0.46260182+0.03%
Loopring
$0.22360073+1.16%
NEM
$0.03052334+1.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.57+1.72%
Qtum
$2.54-2.27%
Illuvium
$46.36-2.95%
Convex Finance
$3.27-0.62%
Celo
$0.48933312-4.21%
BLUR
$0.29341619-2.67%
Zcash
$29.28-0.48%
Oasis Network
$0.04689990-1.94%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.14+0.19%
Holo
$0.00130321+0.13%
Astar
$0.05138200+2.11%
Decred
$14.61+0.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002211-3.41%
Ravencoin
$0.01807387-1.25%
Yearn Finance
$6,375.14-0.43%
Stepn
$0.20498453-1.68%
Fetch.ai
$0.19680444-1.91%
Audius
$0.18202274-3.53%
Golem
$0.20102273-3.60%
ICON
$0.20812356-2.40%
Kusama
$22.33-0.60%
Ankr
$0.02435911-1.01%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56383357-1.46%
Waves
$1.90-0.83%
Wemix
$0.60751602-0.11%
SXP
$0.32606881-1.50%
JasmyCoin
$0.00381112+0.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.70-2.53%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.79%
Balancer
$4.27-2.27%
Siacoin
$0.00348327-4.21%
Aragon
$4.32+2.44%
Livepeer
$5.85+41.36%
Wax
$0.04953367-2.10%
IoTeX
$0.01745329-2.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21369319+3.66%
SafePal
$0.43895544+1.32%
Band Protocol
$1.22-0.33%
Moonbeam
$0.23254825+0.77%
TerraUSD
$0.01574470+3.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34072131-1.47%
Harmony
$0.01159905-0.53%
Biconomy
$0.22826446-4.72%
Axelar
$0.39073729+0.00%
Gains Network
$4.54-1.73%
Sushiswap
$0.70705060+3.33%
Polymath Network
$0.15011181+1.98%
Amp
$0.00240186-4.74%
DigiByte
$0.00798424-0.10%
OriginTrail
$0.34086892+36.41%
Stargate Finance
$0.63781900-2.29%
Skale
$0.02776949+1.11%
Core
$0.85019770-2.00%
Horizen
$9.17-2.69%
Lisk
$0.84873846-0.77%
UMA Protocol
$1.65+0.42%
Kyber Network
$0.65166644-4.73%
Cartesi
$0.14582408-2.46%
Synapse
$0.56916746-1.08%
Joe
$0.31182750-3.19%
API3
$1.20-10.17%
Nervos Network
$0.00300226+1.56%
Liquity
$1.04-7.59%
Merit Circle
$0.21987515-8.92%
PlayDapp
$0.17199922-2.94%
iExec RLC
$1.26+3.45%
Nano
$0.65997629-0.80%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01752969-1.81%
Numeraire
$13.58+1.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.30%
Radicle
$1.64+2.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.43724025-23.28%
Bancor
$0.53970223-0.65%
Steem
$0.18321647-1.21%
Celer Network
$0.01426956-1.61%
Coin98
$0.14130518+1.89%
Stormx
$0.00703996+5.21%
OMG Network
$0.55213522-1.52%
Dent
$0.00079180-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10500356-0.32%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09-2.45%
SPACE ID
$0.25594077+0.24%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93014399-4.50%
Secret
$0.33364845-2.49%
Verge
$0.00417675-2.39%
Civic
$0.08543758-1.36%
Marlin
$0.00834064-1.88%
Powerledger
$0.15671718-1.80%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00158375-3.11%
Chromia
$0.11371711-0.64%
WINkLink
$0.00006667-2.15%
MetisDAO
$14.69-3.13%
Gitcoin
$1.05-19.99%
Celsius
$0.15019127-5.30%
NKN
$0.09746728-0.53%
Hashflow
$0.36051996+1.13%
Keep Network
$0.11439639+0.54%
MOBOX
$0.29951415-5.05%
Bifrost
$0.04459423+5.42%
Ren
$0.06019627-0.27%
COTI
$0.04903302+0.86%
Request
$0.07679486-1.39%
Spell Token
$0.00047967-0.01%
Galxe
$1.19-2.57%
WazirX
$0.11749829-1.22%
ARPA
$0.05343271+3.82%
Sun Token
$0.00540597-1.60%
Sweat Economy
$0.00661373-11.54%
Adventure Gold
$0.65359362-6.64%
XYO Network
$0.00353611-7.03%
Origin Protocol
$0.09662580-1.66%
Aavegotchi
$0.94376354-3.54%
Raydium
$0.21267411-10.16%
Maple
$5.92-1.21%
Boba Network
$0.13362053-0.09%
Voyager Token
$0.15448578-0.70%
SuperRare
$0.07321840-1.34%
Badger DAO
$2.17+1.71%
Alien Worlds
$0.01153126+2.21%
Storj
$0.29128489-1.10%
Moonriver
$5.58+14.16%
Index Chain
$0.05202592-1.62%
CEEK VR
$0.04620720-2.55%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52044103-1.24%
GAS
$2.65-0.71%
RACA
$0.00011003-1.08%
TrueFi
$0.03430564-0.42%
LCX
$0.04585811+3.00%
Reef
$0.00153428+0.35%
Rally
$0.00648101+1.38%
Orchid
$0.05461163-5.49%
Saitama
$0.00072051-7.28%
LooksRare
$0.05841033+7.04%
Serum
$0.08194616-5.45%
Travala.com
$0.57906187-0.13%
Ethernity
$1.58-5.90%
Polkastarter
$0.30279612-2.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99-0.64%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24513475-6.21%
DIA
$0.24590806-0.57%
Virtua
$0.02517242-0.65%
BarnBridge
$2.90+0.08%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12378223-4.55%
Keep3rV1
$53.39-1.86%
Enzyme
$17.93-2.22%
Onyxcoin
$0.00100801-0.91%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.55-2.27%
Decentral Games
$0.03373677+3.35%
Alchemix
$12.69-1.81%
Velas
$0.00951039-4.26%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15326120-3.98%
Bluzelle
$0.05267788+1.85%
CLV
$0.03643140-4.47%
MXC
$0.00849736-2.47%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.23%
district0x
$0.02709455-8.82%
0x
$0.21785402-2.82%
Star Atlas
$0.00152193-3.26%
Harvest Finance
$24.72-1.53%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.20+0.52%
StaFi
$0.27500012+0.64%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00369929-3.67%
Bonk
$0.00000033+3.31%
Augur
$1.54-3.17%
Rarible
$1.02-2.23%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01176493-1.72%
Tokemak
$0.54262695+0.20%
Quantstamp
$0.01128516+0.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02786078-5.03%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04590505+0.03%
FTX Token
$1.21-3.16%
Braintrust
$0.26494773-5.49%
Pepe
$0.00000111-2.46%
BitDAO
$0.49962110+0.81%
Threshold
$0.02346394-1.21%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10741668-1.13%
Human
$0.03783051-1.77%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.23%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.07%
Dai
$1.01-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Lido Attracted 10K Ether Stakers to Protocol in July

The largest staking service provider also crossed $15 billion in total value locked, a level not seen since May 2022.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconAug 7, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. UTC
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Lido – one of the most popular liquid-staking platforms – saw 10,000 unique ether (ETH) depositors opt into the protocol, contributing toward total value locked (TVL) crossing a landmark $15 billion worth of tokens in July, a level not seen since May 2022.

According to a monthly report by Lido, the number of unique ether depositors surpassed 166,000, representing a 6.66% increase this past month. Lido’s TVL passed $15 billion on July 14, though due to the recent decline in the price of ether it stands at $14.81 billion at press time.

The increase in both measures comes as the number of staked ETH (stETH) in decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity pools slid more than 53% to about 161,000.

DeFi traders typically keep their attention on liquidity, because it measures how easily crypto investors can access stETH.

The drop in liquidity in DeFi pools was “ largely because of the uncertainty surrounding Curve exploit/situation with many LPs [liquidity providers] withdrawing until there’s more clarity,” said Kasper Rasmussen, Lido marketing lead, to CoinDesk in a Telegram message.

Curve Finance, a decentralized stablecoin exchange, lost more than $73 million in a recent hack, causing spillover effects to other entities in the crypto ecosystem, including Lido. Curve has since recouped about 73% of the stolen funds.

Despite the decrease in stETH in DeFi liquidity pools, the demand for stETH remains strong for lending protocols and layer 2 rollups. Market participants not only want to back their loans with LST collateral, they also are looking to bridge their LST to layer 2 rollups, evidenced by Aave holding over 736,000 stETH, per Nansen, as well as “Arbitrum and Optimism bridges experiencing increases of 16.58% and 10.23% in wstETH deposits, respectively,” the report says.

Edited by Shaurya Malwa.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.