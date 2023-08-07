Lido Attracted 10K Ether Stakers to Protocol in July

Despite the decrease in stETH in DeFi liquidity pools, the demand for stETH remains strong for lending protocols and layer 2 rollups. Market participants not only want to back their loans with LST collateral, they also are looking to bridge their LST to layer 2 rollups, evidenced by Aave holding over 736,000 stETH, per Nansen, as well as “Arbitrum and Optimism bridges experiencing increases of 16.58% and 10.23% in wstETH deposits, respectively,” the report says.