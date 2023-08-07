It's ChatGPT, but for Bitcoin: New AI Tool Avoids 'Hallucinations'

On the homepage, users are greeted by a standard chat interface much like ChatGPT’s. Scrolling down gives users the option of chatting with a virtual feline by the name of “Holocat” for general answers. Users can also select an avatar of their favorite Bitcoin guru that only responds with answers previously provided by that avatar’s real life personality. There are currently three Bitcoin Core contributors available for that option – Matt Corallo, Andrew Chow, and Greg Maxwell.