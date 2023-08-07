Crypto Exchange Mango’s Legal Bills Swell, a Year After Alleged $116M Heist

According to the website Realms, there’s about $89 million in the Mango DAO treasury, but most of that is denominated in MNGO tokens, and the market for those might not be liquid enough to sell them quickly and easily. Project insiders say that the main source of funding would likely come from a $15.3 million stash of dollar-linked stablecoins within the Mango Dao treasury, primarily denominated in USDC.