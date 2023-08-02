Why You Should Care About Litecoin: It's the Backbone of Dogecoin

Litecoin, a blockchain cloned from Bitcoin in 2011 that underwent a key milestone on Wednesday known as a “halving,” provides network security to Dogecoin via a process called “merged mining.” Dogecoin is a frequent social-media topic for Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

By Frederick Munawa Aug 2, 2023 at 3:46 p.m. UTC