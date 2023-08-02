Google Cloud Is Running a Validator on Celo Network
The cloud service joins Deutsche Telekom and other ecosystem contributors participating in validating the Celo platform.
- Celo has added Google Cloud to its list of network validators
- Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine will aid Celo’s migration to an Ethereum layer 2
The Celo Foundation announced on Wednesday that Google’s computing cloud service, Google Cloud, is running a validator on the Celo network, joining Deutsche Telekom and other ecosystem contributors. A validator participates in verifying new transactions and helps maintain the security of a blockchain.
The initiative builds on Google Cloud and Celo’s long-standing relationship, including a previous collaboration where the Web2 giant worked with Celo to offer workshops and cloud computing services to developers and Web3 founders building on the network.
The Celo network recently passed a proposal to migrate from its own independent blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 solution in a bid to simplify liquidity sharing between the two networks and to boost security.
“In order to streamline and accelerate the proposed transition to the Ethereum ecosystem, cLabs will leverage Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine, a fully managed node-hosting service,” a press release noted.
The Blockchain Node Engine will facilitate node operations for Celo participants by relaying transactions and not waiting for nodes to sync, making it easier for Celo 2.0 to align with the Ethereum network, according to the press release.
“At Google Cloud, we’re focused on strengthening the Web3 ecosystem by offering founders and developers the tools they need to scale their applications,” Carlos Arena, director of digital assets at Google Cloud, said. “Running a validator on the Celo network builds on our collaboration with the Celo Foundation, and we look forward to helping to enable the growth of the network.”
The Celo Foundation was a founding partner of Google Cloud’s Web3 startup program.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.