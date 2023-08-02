Bitcoin
Google Cloud Is Running a Validator on Celo Network

The cloud service joins Deutsche Telekom and other ecosystem contributors participating in validating the Celo platform.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconAug 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 2, 2023 at 1:13 p.m. UTC
Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash)

  • Celo has added Google Cloud to its list of network validators
  • Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine will aid Celo’s migration to an Ethereum layer 2

The Celo Foundation announced on Wednesday that Google’s computing cloud service, Google Cloud, is running a validator on the Celo network, joining Deutsche Telekom and other ecosystem contributors. A validator participates in verifying new transactions and helps maintain the security of a blockchain.

The initiative builds on Google Cloud and Celo’s long-standing relationship, including a previous collaboration where the Web2 giant worked with Celo to offer workshops and cloud computing services to developers and Web3 founders building on the network.

The Celo network recently passed a proposal to migrate from its own independent blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 solution in a bid to simplify liquidity sharing between the two networks and to boost security.

“In order to streamline and accelerate the proposed transition to the Ethereum ecosystem, cLabs will leverage Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine, a fully managed node-hosting service,” a press release noted.

The Blockchain Node Engine will facilitate node operations for Celo participants by relaying transactions and not waiting for nodes to sync, making it easier for Celo 2.0 to align with the Ethereum network, according to the press release.

“At Google Cloud, we’re focused on strengthening the Web3 ecosystem by offering founders and developers the tools they need to scale their applications,” Carlos Arena, director of digital assets at Google Cloud, said. “Running a validator on the Celo network builds on our collaboration with the Celo Foundation, and we look forward to helping to enable the growth of the network.”

The Celo Foundation was a founding partner of Google Cloud’s Web3 startup program.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

