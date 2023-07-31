Celo Proposal to Migrate to Ethereum Layer 2 Passes
The change seeks to simplify liquidity sharing between Celo and Ethereum while boosting security.
CLabs, the developer behind the Celo blockchain, has seen its proposal to transition Celo from an independent layer-1 blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 solution pass on Monday morning.
According to the proposal page, there were 131 votes in total with 128 of those voting in favor of the transition, two voting against and one abstaining.
The cLabs team announced the proposed move to the community on July 16 in a Twitter thread, saying it followed "months of research and initial discussions with Celo and Ethereum community members."
The change aims to simplify liquidity sharing between Celo and Ethereum while boosting security and facilitating a seamless developer experience, according to the proposal post. Celo is already compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine or EVM, meaning Ethereum developers can easily port over their existing apps, or develop new ones using many of the same tools.
Celo said in the proposal that the benefits of the move will include “further Ethereum alignment and EVM compatibility, a stronger security assurances than Celo provides individually and a trustless bridge to Ethereum, simplifying liquidity sharing between Celo and Ethereum.”
CELO, the native token of the blockchain, was trading 4% higher on Monday. CELO is up 10% over the last seven days.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.