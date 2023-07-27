Bitcoin
Technology

Sui Foundation Bins MovEx After Violation of SUI Token Lockup Schedule

MovEx had violated the lockup by initiating three transactions of 625K SUI to three unique wallets, sparking concerns around these excess tokens in the open market.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. UTC
Sui Foundation sacks MovEx after token unlock violation (Matt Smart/Unsplash)

Sui Foundation sacks MovEx after token unlock violation (Matt Smart/Unsplash)

Sui Foundation has terminated its relationship with decentralized exchange MovEx after a breach of their contract that caused additional sui (SUI) tokens to be circulated in the open market, the Foundation said earlier this week.

SUI tokens are used to transact and maintain the recently-launched Sui Network, a low-cost blockchain founded by ex-Meta Platforms (META) employees.

MovEx received some 2.5 million SUI, worth $1.6 million at current prices, from the Sui Foundation as payment for its work on exchange product DeepBook, subject to a contractual lockup that allowed the tokens to be unlocked at certain periods in the future.

However, MovEx violated the lockup by initiating three transactions of 625,000 SUI to three unique wallets, Sui Foundation said, sparking immediate concerns across the crypto community on Twitter.

“MovEx did not make Sui Foundation aware of the three transactions in violation of the contractual lockup, and the Sui Foundation did not consent to them,” the Foundation said.

“By July 3, upon Sui Foundation’s request, MovEx had moved the entire allotment of 2.5M tokens to a wallet custodied at a qualified custodian who will release them according to the contractual lockup schedule in compliance with the previously released token emissions schedule,” it added.

No additional SUI tokens will be distributed to MovEx nor will MovEx remain one of the main contributors to DeepBook, Sui Foundation further stated.

Meanwhile, MovEx did not push back or deny Sui Foundation’s actions on Thursday, stating it would continue to operate.

“By the time we received the SUI tokens transferred to our wallet, we distributed the tokens to custodian and non-custodian wallets,” MovEx said.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.