PancakeSwap Expands to zkSync Era Network
The DEX, initially launched on BNB Chain, is now available on five blockchains.
Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap (CAKE) has expanded to the zkSync Era blockchain on Thursday, the DEX's developer “Chef Cocoa” told CoinDesk.
The move is in line with PancakeSwap's plans to expand its user base and increase protocol revenue. At launch, PancakeSwap’s token swap and liquidity provisioning features will be available with transactional fees of 0.01% of the trading value.
The farms feature is set to go live in the coming weeks, where users can stake their liquidity pool (LP) tokens to earn CAKE while keeping a position in their LP tokens. A liquidity pool is a digital pile of cryptocurrency locked in a smart contract, which increases liquidity for faster transactions.
As a DEX, PancakeSwap relies on smart contracts instead of middlemen to process trades, lending and lottery services for users. The DEX is available on the BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, Aptos and now zkSync Era. The protocol held over $1.57 billion worth of tokens as of Wednesday, DefiLlama data shows.
Developer Matter Labs launched zkSync Era in March as a Ethereum layer 2 blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) — a program that executes scripts — allowing developers to deploy applications between zkSync Era and the Ethereum mainnet using the same code.
