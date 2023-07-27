Bitcoin
PancakeSwap Expands to zkSync Era Network

The DEX, initially launched on BNB Chain, is now available on five blockchains.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
PancakeSwap is now available on zkSync Era blockchain. (Mae Mu/Unsplash)

PancakeSwap is now available on zkSync Era blockchain. (Mae Mu/Unsplash)

Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap (CAKE) has expanded to the zkSync Era blockchain on Thursday, the DEX's developer “Chef Cocoa” told CoinDesk.

The move is in line with PancakeSwap's plans to expand its user base and increase protocol revenue. At launch, PancakeSwap’s token swap and liquidity provisioning features will be available with transactional fees of 0.01% of the trading value.

The farms feature is set to go live in the coming weeks, where users can stake their liquidity pool (LP) tokens to earn CAKE while keeping a position in their LP tokens. A liquidity pool is a digital pile of cryptocurrency locked in a smart contract, which increases liquidity for faster transactions.

As a DEX, PancakeSwap relies on smart contracts instead of middlemen to process trades, lending and lottery services for users. The DEX is available on the BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, Aptos and now zkSync Era. The protocol held over $1.57 billion worth of tokens as of Wednesday, DefiLlama data shows.

Developer Matter Labs launched zkSync Era in March as a Ethereum layer 2 blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) — a program that executes scripts — allowing developers to deploy applications between zkSync Era and the Ethereum mainnet using the same code.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

