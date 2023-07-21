Bitcoin
Technology

DeFi Protocol Conic Finance Hacked for 1,700 Ether

Security firm BlockSec said that the root cause of the attack was price manipulation caused by "read-only reentrancy."

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. UTC
Victims of the Ronin bridge hack will be reimbursed (Kevin Ku/Unsplash)

Conic Finance was drained of 1,700 ether. (Kevin Ku/Unsplash)

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Conic Finance said Friday that it had suffered an exploit that allowed an attacker to grab over 1,700 ether (ETH), worth over $3.6 million at current prices, that affected one of its Omnipools.

Security firm BlockSec said that the root cause of the attack was price manipulation caused by "read-only reentrancy." Reentrancy is a common bug that allows attackers to trick a smart contract by making repeated calls to a protocol in order to steal assets. A call is an authorization for the smart contract address to interact with a user’s wallet address.

Conic Finance, which went live on March 1, allows users to deposit tokens into its Omnipools, a new product that diversifies exposure across the Curve ecosystem while increasing rewards. The protocol attracted millions of dollars in capital shortly after going live, suggesting huge demand for such a product.

Each Omnipool allocates liquidity of a single asset into different Curve pools. All Curve liquidity provider (LP) tokens get staked on Convex to boost Curve (CRV) rewards earnings. Convex (CNX), another Curve ecosystem token, is also rewarded, as is Conic (CNC), Conic’s native token.

Meanwhile, Conic Finance developers tweeted that they were continuing to investigate the root cause of the exploit and were consulting with relevant parties.

The developers added that they had closed the faulty pool that apparently allowed the hack to take place. "We have disabled ETH Omnipool deposits on the Conic front end," they wrote.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DeFiHack