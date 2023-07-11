Aave DAO to Vote on Gho Stablecoin Deployment on Ethereum
Gho has been available on the Ethereum blockchain’s Goerli testnet since February, where it has functioned without encountering any major bugs.
Aave DAO community members will begin voting on whether to deploy the much-awaited gho (GHO) U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain later today, an Aave Improvement Proposal (AIP) shows.
Aave is a lending and borrowing platform that allows users to earn yields on their pledged tokens. Gho, an algorithmic stablecoin, can be minted by users against a diversified set of crypto assets. GHO holders will continue to earn interest on the supplied collateral, just as in other lending transactions on Aave, which means ghost in Finnish.
The proposal seeks to introduce GHO through so-called "facilitators," allowing users of Aave version 3 (V3) to mint GHO against token holdings supplied to the platform.
"If approved, the introduction of GHO would make stablecoin borrowing on the Aave Protocol more competitive and generate additional revenue for the Aave DAO by providing to the DAO treasury 100% of the interest payments made on GHO borrows," the proposal states.
Gho has been available on the Ethereum blockchain’s Goerli testnet since February, where it has functioned without encountering any major bugs.
In a governance post in early June, developer Aave Companies proposed the V3 Ethereum Facilitator – to allow for gho lending against collateral deposits – and the FlashMinter Facilitator – a variant of flash loans, or loans that are issued against zero collateral.
These facilitators, which can be protocols or entities, have the ability to generate and burn GHO tokens up to a certain limit, enabling depositors to borrow GHO against their collateral deposited in Aave V3's Ethereum mainnet pool.
After launch, Aave will allow users to mint GHO tokens against their supplied collaterals. GHO would be backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies chosen at the users’ discretion, while borrowers would continue earning interest on their underlying collateral.
GHO would work similar to other algorithmic stablecoins, which mint exactly $1 worth of tokens when users provide $1 worth of cryptocurrency. In GHO’s case, a user must supply collateral (at a specific collateral ratio) to be able to mint GHO. Correspondingly, when a user repays a borrow position (or is liquidated), the GHO protocol burns that user’s GHO, according to the proposal.
UPDATE (July 11, 11:29 UTC): Adds dollar peg in first paragraph, algorithmic mechanism in final paragraph.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.