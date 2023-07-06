Lightning Labs Unveils Bitcoin Tools for AI

The AI industry exploded in popularity after the viral debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last November. Open AI is an artificial intelligence research company and ChatGPT is one of its advanced chatbots that garnered more than 100 million users a mere two months after launching. ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) – a piece of software that gets trained on large data sets and can then generate human-like text in response to user prompts.