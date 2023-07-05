Starknet Plans ‘Quantum Leap’ Upgrade Next Week After Testnet Version Deployed
The upgrade will increase the number of transactions per second the blockchain can handle as well as reduce the time-to-inclusion.
Starknet, a layer 2 to the Ethereum blockchain, said a major upgrade known as “Quantum Leap” is now about a week away from being deployed on its main network.
The upgrade aims to increase the number of transactions per second (TPS) its blockchain can handle, and reduce the time-to-inclusion – the length of time needed to confirm and report a transaction.
Quantum Leap went live on the testnet on Wednesday. If the Starknet community approves of the code change in a governance vote, the upgrade will be deployed to Starknet’s mainnet around July 13, according to a press release from StarkWare, the company behind Starknet.
Although it's unclear how many transactions per second Starknet will process after the upgrade is live, StarkWare claims that the blockchain will be able to handle at least 100 once it’s deployed. The team also says Starknet will become a more competitive alternative to build applications on as congestion is reduced.
Quantum Leap is “all about empowering developers and letting them unleash their creativity without the bounds of computation that they're so accustomed to from other blockchains,” said Eli Ben-Sasson, the co-founder of StarkWare, in an interview with CoinDesk.
The ramp-up is part of Starknet’s roadmap, which includes a series of upgrades aimed at making it more scalable. According to the Starknet roadmap website, the blockchain has other scheduled upgrades planned for third and fourth quarters of 2023, aimed at reducing transaction fees and shortening block intervals.
In addition, Quantum Leap comes as the blockchain prepares to deploy storage proofs to its mainnet, which is a cryptographic feature aimed at alleviating cross-chain bridge hacks.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.