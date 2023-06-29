Sam Altman's Worldcoin Integrates With Identity Management Software Okta as It Pushes Into Germany

In order to be fully verified by the Worldcoin protocol, users have to have their irises scanned at one of the Orbs, available in select locations throughout the world. Orbs scan users' irises and deploy artificial intelligence to create unique codes, or cryptographic IDs. The processing of the biometric data into an ID happens in near real-time, and the resulting digital key is stored on users' devices. By default, the Orb doesn't store data captured during the process.