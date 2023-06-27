Bitcoin
Technology

Tezos Set to Become 8 Times Faster After 'Nairobi' Upgrade

‘Nairobi’ is the blockchain’s fourteenth upgrade.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. UTC
tezos

Tezos logo (Tezos)

Tezos blockchain deployed the network’s fourteenth upgrade “Nairobi” on Monday in a move that makes transaction speeds up to eight times faster, among other enhancements.

The blockchain could previously process upto 1 million transactions per second (tps) after March’s “Mumbai” upgrade.

Developers said Nairobi introduced a new fee mechanism that charges users differently based on network usage instead of a one-size-fits-all flat fee as charged in prior blockchain versions.

Nairobi also enables Tezos’ Smart Rollups – a scaling tool that allows even faster network usage – to get upgraded continually and automatically as newer upgrades on Tezos are deployed in the future.

Meanwhile, Tezos network usage currently remains significantly low. Tezos processed just 68,000 transactions over the past 24 hours compared to popular blockchains in the same time period.

The network's XTZ token was down 2% at 80 cents at the time of writing.

Data shows Ethereum processed 1 million transactions, BNB Chain processed 3.9 million transactions, and Bitcoin processed 400,000 transactions.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Read more about
TezosBlockchainTech