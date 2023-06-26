Uniswap's Hayden Adams: Q&A on Weathering the Regulatory Storm, What’s Next for DeFi

When we first rolled out Uniswap v3, it was a really powerful protocol. And it sort of ultimately proved itself, and today it has about 90% market share on Ethereum specifically for on-chain trading and AMMs. But, you know, one very valid piece of criticism that it got a little bit was like, "Oh, this thing came out. We're kind of surprised. I didn't have time to build my integration, and so I had to wait and build it after it launched.” And so I think part of it is it allows, basically, shifting towards a model much closer to Ethereum, where on Ethereum, everyone knows about a hard fork many months, or half a year, before it happens. All the different projects building on top of Ethereum have many months to prepare and start building on top of it, as well as give feedback on the upgrade itself. There are open processes for how people give feedback on the Ethereum roadmap. And so similarly, people will be able to give feedback and even contribute code to the next version of the [Uniswap] protocol.