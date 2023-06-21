Bitcoin
Technology

Polygon Introduces AI Interface Powered by ChatGPT to Aid App Developers

The artificial-intelligence interface, called Polygon Copilot, will help developers obtain analytics and insights for their applications on the Polygon blockchain.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 3:26 p.m. UTC
Sandeep Naliwal, co-founder Polygon (Polygon)

Sandeep Naliwal, co-founder Polygon. (Polygon)

Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, has introduced a new artificial-intelligence interface powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, designed to aid developers building decentralized apps for the network.

The team behind Polygon disclosed the new product rollout in a blog post on Wednesday.

The AI interface, called Polygon Copilot, is powered by the GPT-4 large language model and trained on documentation about the Polygon blockchain. This would provide developers with analytics and insights who are building decentralized applications (dapps), looking at wallets and transactions or creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the network’s ecosystem.

Polygon Copilot also has three different tiers (beginner, advanced, and degen) that will help onboard users depending on their comfortability with using the interface.

“Whether you're a serious builder, an enthusiast, or a curious user, Polygon Copilot is an AI-powered interface that unlocks a world of interactions, simply by ‘asking,’” Polygon wrote in the blog post.

The enhancement is part of a series of tech upgrades and marketing initiatives known as “Polygon 2.0.” On Tuesday, Polygon released a proposal aimed to upgrade its main blockchain, the Polygon POS chain, to a zkEVM validium.

Read more: Polygon Proposes POS Chain To Become ZK Compatible

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on blockchain protocols with a focus on the Ethereum ecosystem. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a very small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

