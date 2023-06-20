Bitcoin
Technology

Polygon Proposes POS Chain To Become ZK Compatible

In a pre-proposal discussion post, Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic argues why the mainchain should go through a major upgrade.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconJun 20, 2023 at 6:28 p.m. UTC
Mihailo Bjelic (Polygon)

Mihailo Bjelic has proposed turning the Polygon POS chain into a zkEVM validium. (Polygon)

Polygon, a scaling solution to Ethereum, released a pre-proposal discussion post on Tuesday to make its main chain, the Polygon POS chain, compatible with zero knowledge (ZK) technology.

The upgrade would make the main chain into a zkEVM validium, meaning that the chain would still be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. A validium differs slightly from a ZK rollup, as they use an off-chain data availability model. Polygon also currently offers a ZK rollup, which went live back in March.

If approved by the Polygon community, the major upgrade would bring increased security and make the framework of the blockchain more “future-proof,” according to the blog post written by Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic.

In addition, Bjelic argues that this upgrade would completely eliminate reorgs, allow for faster transaction confirmations, and scale the blockchain.

Bjelic told CoinDesk in February that Polygon was exploring ways in which it could bring ZK technology to its mainchain.

The proposal comes as Polygon has begun to rebrand itself with Polygon 2.0, in which a series of announcements about its blockchain, token, and governance will be made public.

Read more: Polygon Exploring Use of ZK Technology for Main Chain, Co-Founder Bjelic Says

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on blockchain protocols with a focus on the Ethereum ecosystem. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a very small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

