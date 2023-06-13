Uniswap Labs Releases Its Plan for Uniswap v4, Invites Community Feedback

For the first time ever, Uniswap Labs is inviting community feedback on Uniswap v4 before its public launch. This strategy, focused on community input, is meant to underscore Uniswap's dedication to decentralization. It is a key difference meant to separate the decentralized exchange (DEX) from centralized exchanges (CEX), such as Coinbase (COIN) and Binance, which are currently facing lawsuits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).