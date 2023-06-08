Bitcoin
Technology

ConsenSys’ MetaMask Institutional Integrates With Crypto Custody Firm Fireblocks

The partnership, scheduled to go live June 12, will offer greater DeFi and Web3 Access to builder and institutional investors.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconJun 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
The MetaMask Institutional booth at Paris Blockchain Week 2022 (Helene Braun/CoinDesk)

MetaMask Institutional integrates with Fireblocks. (Helene Braun/CoinDesk)

ConsenSys, one of the biggest software developers for the Ethereum blockchain, said its MetaMask Institutional wallet is integrating with Fireblocks, a custody provider that offers a suite of tools for cryptocurrency payments.

The integration, scheduled to go live on June 12, will give institutional investors and builders that use Fireblocks the ability to access the full suite of MetaMask Institutional (MMI).

According to a press release, over 1,800 organizations are already using Fireblocks, and their accounts will be able to connect to MMI where they can trade, borrow or invest with over 17,000 decentralized applications (dapps) such as Aave, Lido and GMX.

Johann Bornman, global product lead at MetaMask Institutional, told CoinDesk that it became apparent over the past two years that Fireblocks and MetaMask shared many of the same users. "Last year, during Permissionless, we met with the Fireblocks team in person and started discussing the possibility of working together more formally. Those conversations resulted in our two groups meeting throughout last year to start putting together the details."

The announcement comes a few weeks after ConsenSys shared that it created a marketplace for MMI where companies can choose from various staking services, like Allnodes, Blockdaemon and Kiln.

“This integration brings together two marquee products and further supports our goal to bridge every organization into web3,” Bornman said in the press release.

Read more: ConsenSys’ MetaMask Institutional Starts Staking Marketplace With Allnodes, Blockdaemon, Kiln

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on blockchain protocols with a focus on the Ethereum ecosystem. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a very small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

