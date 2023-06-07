Aave Lending Protocol Moves Closer to Launching GHO Stablecoin on Ethereum Mainnet

Bitcoin
$26,541.06+2.93%
Ethereum
$1,854.46+1.95%
Binance Coin
$271.10-3.07%
XRP
$0.52440290+2.69%
Cardano
$0.33820000-4.55%
Dogecoin
$0.06774882+1.54%
Solana
$19.80-1.45%
Polygon
$0.79230770-4.31%
Tron
$0.07708830-2.52%
Litecoin
$89.40+1.53%
Polkadot
$5.11+0.41%
Binance USD
$0.99938977-0.08%
Avalanche
$14.37+1.60%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000795-0.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,589.29+2.83%
Uniswap
$4.71-1.05%
Chainlink
$6.11-0.38%
Cosmos
$9.93-0.60%
Monero
$145.36+2.09%
Ethereum Classic
$17.15-0.03%
Stellar
$0.08886600+1.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.74+1.99%
Lido DAO
$2.35+5.39%
Internet Computer
$4.29-0.95%
Filecoin
$4.28+0.78%
Quant
$115.48+1.92%
Aptos
$7.97-1.25%
Hedera
$0.04903968-0.32%
Crypto.com
$0.05907803+1.08%
Arbitrum
$1.15+0.71%
NEAR Protocol
$1.47-1.92%
VeChain
$0.01837489-1.36%
ApeCoin
$2.95-6.76%
The Graph
$0.11487623-1.12%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99546327-0.47%
EOS
$0.87650000+3.59%
Algorand
$0.13200069-3.69%
The Sandbox
$0.50838860-1.47%
Elrond
$35.96-1.90%
Optimism
$1.39-1.39%
Stacks
$0.64517696+17.50%
Aave
$60.69+0.75%
Fantom
$0.29690467+0.94%
Tezos
$0.86400000+1.56%
Decentraland
$0.43935252-3.76%
Theta
$0.77082238-1.88%
Axie Infinity
$6.52-1.90%
Immutable X
$0.72284099-1.31%
Synthetix
$2.22-2.50%
Flow
$0.65078879-1.65%
NEO
$9.27-1.47%
Kava.io
$1.15+2.74%
Gala
$0.02656981-1.52%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77604146-0.09%
Bitcoin SV
$30.47-0.37%
Luna Classic
$0.00009859+11.55%
Injective Protocol
$7.16-0.36%
Maker
$628.54-2.49%
PAX Gold
$1,933.46+0.01%
IOTA
$0.18255567+1.06%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-1.08%
Chiliz
$0.09147495-3.34%
Mina
$0.50589026+0.46%
eCash
$0.00002313+0.08%
Dash
$39.01-0.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92696204-4.49%
Woo Network
$0.22382093+3.86%
Nexo
$0.64381741+0.37%
Zilliqa
$0.02134865-0.48%
Mask Network
$4.13+1.09%
THORChain
$1.11+1.80%
Flare
$0.02001998-4.34%
dYdX
$2.05+3.98%
PancakeSwap
$1.57-0.54%
Loopring
$0.25422872-2.04%
Enjin
$0.31127043-2.23%
Convex Finance
$3.92+0.21%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20102000+0.22%
FLOKI
$0.00002759-1.74%
Illuvium
$50.86-0.88%
Oasis Network
$0.05249309-3.79%
Holo
$0.00147584-2.40%
NEM
$0.02899923-3.78%
Qtum
$2.45+0.03%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.21%
Zcash
$29.09-1.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.23534104-2.91%
Kusama
$26.95+2.83%
Celo
$0.47497265-0.87%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.23-0.37%
SXP
$0.39973071-1.46%
Ravencoin
$0.01888320-1.45%
Compound
$32.69-2.22%
Audius
$0.21088325-3.01%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.77560062-0.12%
BLUR
$0.44396923+1.75%
ICON
$0.22281915+1.08%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.10-0.17%
IoTeX
$0.02217151-2.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00435413+0.01%
Stepn
$0.23675538-1.02%
Helium
$1.42-0.71%
Decred
$13.60-2.50%
Yearn Finance
$6,052.75+0.11%
Ankr
$0.02365372-1.22%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-1.54%
Braintrust
$0.69663285-1.38%
0x
$0.20378979+0.51%
Moonbeam
$0.26382729+0.02%
Waves
$1.62+1.52%
Wax
$0.04870637-0.30%
Band Protocol
$1.27-3.00%
Harmony
$0.01302642-1.15%
Siacoin
$0.00299036-0.34%
Livepeer
$5.38+17.71%
Joe
$0.43097126+2.42%
Sushiswap
$0.73385401-2.56%
SafePal
$0.38161050-1.21%
Skale
$0.03071014+0.45%
Aragon
$3.47+2.76%
Synapse
$0.71669541-1.61%
Gains Network
$4.34-0.90%
Amp
$0.00231448-2.46%
Stargate Finance
$0.62762588+1.53%
UMA Protocol
$1.74-1.83%
TerraUSD
$0.01278322+1.36%
DigiByte
$0.00749114+1.87%
Lisk
$0.82972965+5.93%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16723291+2.23%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02365701-1.74%
Cartesi
$0.15828331-1.51%
Polymath Network
$0.12560000+0.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00327932-1.04%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020+1.27%
NuCypher
$0.07990936-0.02%
Kyber Network
$0.56899167-0.87%
SPACE ID
$0.35327316-6.50%
iExec RLC
$1.37+0.15%
Nano
$0.71460859-7.93%
OMG Network
$0.67625147-1.75%
MetisDAO
$21.12-0.51%
Syscoin
$0.12194158-0.73%
Ren
$0.08633649+10.84%
Numeraire
$13.45-0.06%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00199000-1.28%
Chromia
$0.14458446+4.62%
Celsius
$0.19141955-0.19%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.26-1.00%
Steem
$0.17624879+0.73%
Dent
$0.00078790+0.41%
NKN
$0.11521914+1.97%
Secret
$0.34974957-1.95%
COTI
$0.05909244-4.28%
MOBOX
$0.35549991-3.26%
WINkLink
$0.00007074-0.95%
Civic
$0.08158886+2.34%
Request
$0.08115015-0.04%
Bancor
$0.39436853+0.09%
Bifrost
$0.04823834+2.60%
Spell Token
$0.00051856-2.72%
Keep Network
$0.10995678-1.48%
Sun Token
$0.00578079-1.86%
CEEK VR
$0.06406749-8.69%
Index Chain
$0.06905251+2.02%
SuperRare
$0.07970611-3.40%
Augur
$6.14+1.88%
XYO Network
$0.00375602+0.29%
WazirX
$0.10360020-3.88%
Stormx
$0.00405722+3.40%
Reef
$0.00194498-2.00%
Raydium
$0.20370026-4.08%
RACA
$0.00012581+4.20%
LooksRare
$0.07645830-0.88%
Moonriver
$5.89-1.71%
Storj
$0.27277823+0.48%
Saitama
$0.00087525+2.25%
GAS
$2.61-2.45%
Voyager Token
$0.12293123-4.46%
Orchid
$0.05950679-3.16%
Adventure Gold
$0.43600089+6.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16887287-3.95%
Polkastarter
$0.31500412-1.28%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16664160-0.67%
Verge
$0.00178592-0.32%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.12%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17544144-2.54%
Serum
$0.06739252-0.17%
Enzyme
$17.23-2.16%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.54-3.24%
Blue Zelle
$0.05862129-0.38%
CLV
$0.03924420-5.09%
Quickswap
$48.90-4.05%
Star Atlas
$0.00169888-2.00%
Stafi
$0.33303380+6.97%
district0x
$0.02406005-17.64%
Harvest Finance
$24.99-3.13%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00345205-0.22%
Rarible
$1.08-3.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01480438+2.41%
Tokemak
$0.74270594+4.32%
Quantstamp
$0.01203262+0.51%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02991960-1.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.89390160+3.52%
Pepe
$0.00000112+10.50%
Tether
$0.99989222-0.09%
USD Coin
$0.99976007-0.08%
Dai
$0.99938624-0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Aave Lending Protocol Moves Closer to Launching GHO Stablecoin on Ethereum Mainnet

The developer proposed two key features for the decentralized stablecoin in a governance post on Tuesday.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 7, 2023 at 10:11 a.m. UTC
Algorithmic stablecoins seek balance through unconventional means. (eswaran arulkumar/Unsplash)

Algorithmic stablecoins seek balance through unconventional means. (eswaran arulkumar/Unsplash)

Lending protocol Aave’s gho (GHO) stablecoin took a step closer to an Ethereum mainnet launch as the developer proposed two key features that would benefit holders while keeping the token’s stability intact.

Gho has been available on the Ethereum blockchain’s Goerli testnet since February, where it has functioned without encountering any major bugs.

In a governance post on Tuesday, developer Aave Companies proposed the V3 Ethereum Facilitator – to allow for gho lending against collateral deposits – and the FlashMinter Facilitator – a variant of flash loans, or loans that are issued against zero collateral.

These facilitators, which can be protocols or entities, have the ability to generate and burn GHO tokens up to a certain limit, enabling depositors to borrow GHO against their collateral deposited in Aave V3's Ethereum mainnet pool.

Both facilitators were approved in outline earlier. A voting schedule for the more detailed proposals, which are in the discussion phase, has yet to be set.

The FlashMinter Facilitator will allow users to borrow GHO and repay it in a single transaction and have an initial capacity of 2 million GHO on zero fees.

Gho was first proposed in June last year as a decentralized stablecoin backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies chosen at the discretion of Aave users, while borrowers would continue earning interest on their underlying collateral.

The token is expected to generate additional revenue for the Aave decentralized autonomous organization by sending 100% of interest payments on GHO borrows to the DAO, the proposal said at the time. It will initially be on Ethereum, and is expected to be issued on other blockchains based on community demand and voting, according to the proposals.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DeFiAaveOn-chain DataToken GovernanceStablecoins