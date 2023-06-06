Optimism Completes ‘Bedrock’ Hard Fork, in Pursuit of Superchain
Developers behind the layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum say the upgrade will reduce gas fees and cut deposit confirmation times.
Optimism, a layer 2 scaling solution to Ethereum, successfully completed its Bedrock upgrade, moving the blockchain closer toward its goal of becoming a “Superchain” of many interoperable mini-blockchains.
“This is a big deal for OP mainnet,” Karl Floersch, CEO and co-founder of OP Labs, the company behind the blockchain, told CoinDesk this week in an interview.
The upgrade, also known as a hard fork, aims to improve the functionality of the chain by cutting deposit-confirmation times from 10 minutes to 1 minute, and lowers gas fees by 40%.
The software upgrade occurred at 16:00 UTC (12:00pm ET) on Tuesday, and completed at 18:50 UTC (2:50pm ET) according to a tweet from the Optimism Foundation. At the time of writing, several key elements of external infrastructure for Optimism is still coming back online.
Bedrock also is supposed to improve proof modularity for its OP Stack, which is an open-source platform for developers where they can build customizable blockchains with Optimism. The improvements to the OP stack means that both validity proofs and fault proofs can be used.
In addition, Bedrock has made Optimism into a multi-client ecosystem, meaning there would be at least two options for the client software used to run the network.
According to Floersch, this would make Optimism the first layer 2 to run on a multi-client ecosystem, which helps strengthen the blockchain by reducing possibilities of network downtime; if there’s a bug in one client software, then the blockchain can rely on the other users running the other client software to keep the blockchain live.
$OP, the native token for Optimism, was up 10% over the last 24 hours following the Bedrock upgrade.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.