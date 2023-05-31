5 Years After the $500K Ethereum Wager Between Joe Lubin and Jimmy Song, Who Won?

After Song said onstage at that 2018 conference that there wouldn't be any significant decentralized applications in five years, Lubin offered to bet “any amount” that he was wrong. They later got more specific about the terms of a wager: For Lubin to win, five or more applications built atop Ethereum needed to hold onto 10,000 daily and 100,000 monthly active users for at least six months in any 12-month period before May 23, 2023. A daily active user was defined as an on-chain transaction initiated by a single Ethereum address.