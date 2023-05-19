Bitcoin Payments App Strike Expands to More Than 65 Countries From Three
Strike, led by Jack Mallers, currently operates in the U.S., Argentina and El Salvador. Now it's pushing into new markets in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia and the Caribbean – from Antigua and Barbuda to Vanuatu and Zambia.
MIAMI BEACH, Florida – The Bitcoin-focused payments firm Strike is expanding its app to more than 65 countries from the current base of the U.S., El Salvador and Argentina.
Strike CEO Jack Mallers made the announcement on Friday at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami Beach, Florida.
Strike says the expansion will increase its total addressable market to almost 3 billion people.
“Our end goal is to address the 7 to 8 billion people in every single country,” said Manuela Rios, Strike’s vice president of product, in an interview with CoinDesk.
Rios says the app’s new user interface will feature a seamless onboarding experience, something she said the company has been working on for years.
“If you are in the United States the apps are gorgeous; there's a really high bar for design,” Rios explained. “Unfortunately that's not the case when you download apps abroad.”
