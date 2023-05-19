Bitcoin Payments App Strike Expands to More Than 65 Countries From Three

Strike, led by Jack Mallers, currently operates in the U.S., Argentina and El Salvador. Now it's pushing into new markets in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia and the Caribbean – from Antigua and Barbuda to Vanuatu and Zambia.

By Frederick Munawa May 19, 2023 at 8:58 p.m. UTC