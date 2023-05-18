Bitcoin Mining Rig Maker MicroBT Unveils Most Powerful Machine Yet

One of the new models, WhatsMiner M53S++, delivers 320 terahash per second (TH/s) of computing power with efficiency of 22 joules per terahash (J/T). It is more powerful than rival Bitmain's equivalent, the Antminer S19 XP Hydro, which delivers up to 257 TH/s, but less efficient that the Bitmain model, which can run at 20.8 J/T, the company's founder and CEO Zuoxing Yang said.