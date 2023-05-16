Lightning Labs Releases 'Better' Version of Token Minting on Bitcoin After BRC-20s Clog System

The project formerly known as "Taro" has been rebranded "Taproot Assets" after Lightning Labs was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit. The new offering, now on a testnet, comes with a "core set of features to bitcoinize the dollar," according to the firm.

By Frederick Munawa May 16, 2023 at 9:50 p.m. UTC