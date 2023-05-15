Polygon Co-Founder Launches Web3 Fellowship Program

The program is open to all Web3 builders, regardless of age or geography. There will be optional in-person coworking and networking opportunities in New York, San Francisco, Dubai, and India for those who want to participate. The Nailwal Fellowship will accept applications from May into early June each year. Interviews will be conducted in late June to find the 10 participants for that year’s cohort, which will run from August through January, according to the website where builders can apply.