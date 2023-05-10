Urbit, a Network Older and Weirder Than Bitcoin, Finally Turns Toward Growth

That’s a key reason Urbit often gets discussed in the context of crypto and invited to blockchain-industry conferences. One doesn’t have to spend a lot of time on the Urbit Foundation’s website to come across some of the themes popular among blockchain advocates - the idea of trying to short-circuit middlemen and centralized applications that dominate online activity. “We think the internet can’t be saved. The way things are going, MEGACORP will always control our apps and services because we can no longer run them ourselves,” the site reads.