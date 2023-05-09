Ether Staking Deposits Top Withdrawals for First Time Since Shapella Upgrade

Bitcoin
$27,624.75-1.18%
Ethereum
$1,844.63-0.75%
Binance Coin
$315.22-0.91%
XRP
$0.42462183-2.62%
Cardano
$0.36447300-1.33%
Dogecoin
$0.07280988-2.86%
Polygon
$0.89070688-5.11%
Solana
$20.73-2.60%
Polkadot
$5.35-1.58%
Tron
$0.06865372+0.47%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.00%
Litecoin
$79.55-2.47%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000885-1.74%
Avalanche
$15.42-3.33%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,653.70-0.85%
Uniswap
$4.99-2.42%
Chainlink
$6.57-2.26%
Cosmos
$10.58-4.45%
Monero
$154.25-0.19%
Ethereum Classic
$19.13+4.16%
Stellar
$0.08935100-0.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$123.03+8.35%
Internet Computer
$5.30-1.65%
Filecoin
$4.58-4.89%
Lido DAO
$1.92+10.50%
Hedera
$0.05377799-2.07%
Crypto.com
$0.06579407-3.27%
Aptos
$8.29-5.68%
Quant
$104.07-2.02%
NEAR Protocol
$1.64-2.52%
VeChain
$0.01940431-1.54%
Arbitrum
$1.10-6.52%
ApeCoin
$3.33-3.57%
Algorand
$0.16529548-1.87%
The Graph
$0.11677748-2.49%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99588447+0.39%
EOS
$0.92750000-1.19%
Fantom
$0.36504820-5.09%
Stacks
$0.70401670-9.72%
Elrond
$37.62-2.31%
The Sandbox
$0.51019303-2.85%
Aave
$64.62-2.60%
Theta
$0.89958830-0.59%
Decentraland
$0.47300179-3.31%
Tezos
$0.91300000-2.43%
Flow
$0.78243672-1.18%
Axie Infinity
$6.97+0.11%
Bitcoin SV
$40.33+31.45%
Immutable X
$0.77227864-4.83%
Synthetix
$2.18-4.12%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83945202-0.53%
NEO
$9.41-0.22%
Chiliz
$0.11505215-3.57%
Maker
$672.10-1.59%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+1.19%
Optimism
$1.75-3.97%
PAX Gold
$2,036.17+0.43%
eCash
$0.00002721+3.88%
Injective Protocol
$6.39-8.13%
IOTA
$0.18214442-1.39%
Luna Classic
$0.00008406-6.77%
Mina
$0.55044671-1.44%
Dash
$41.56-4.91%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10-0.75%
Kava.io
$0.77055104+8.26%
Zilliqa
$0.02394841-2.35%
Woo Network
$0.22720748-15.44%
Nexo
$0.67501481-2.21%
PancakeSwap
$1.90-0.50%
Loopring
$0.29642188-1.91%
Convex Finance
$4.77-3.07%
THORChain
$1.20-3.29%
Enjin
$0.34525253-2.04%
FLOKI
$0.00003525-5.58%
dYdX
$2.15-4.11%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.74%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21676000-1.54%
JasmyCoin
$0.00671445-3.30%
Mask Network
$3.87-3.45%
NEM
$0.03340805-0.62%
Zcash
$33.27-2.47%
Holo
$0.00164080-3.55%
Qtum
$2.62-0.56%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.39-2.10%
Fetch.ai
$0.25505053-5.96%
Oasis Network
$0.05147789-1.02%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.95393731-8.07%
Celo
$0.51012401-3.09%
SXP
$0.44674068-5.69%
Compound
$36.54-2.80%
Audius
$0.23846955-4.54%
Ravencoin
$0.02093117-2.07%
Decred
$16.57-2.45%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.84+1.97%
Yearn Finance
$7,329.56-3.60%
Illuvium
$46.19-2.14%
ICON
$0.24429796-3.49%
Kusama
$25.79-4.43%
EthereumPoW
$2.13-4.00%
BLUR
$0.48335268-1.41%
Ankr
$0.02656056-1.85%
Stepn
$0.25961177-5.01%
Gala
$0.02852253-4.90%
IoTeX
$0.02233322-2.92%
UMA Protocol
$2.91+7.76%
Helium
$1.37+0.15%
Harmony
$0.01601055-4.12%
Braintrust
$0.78430237-3.24%
0x
$0.22077950-1.97%
Moonbeam
$0.29281755-3.85%
Siacoin
$0.00353854-1.66%
Band Protocol
$1.45-6.17%
Wax
$0.05864622-1.71%
Amp
$0.00308671-0.75%
Sushiswap
$0.89332127-5.56%
Waves
$1.61-5.47%
Polymath Network
$0.17009177-7.36%
SafePal
$0.40162281-5.46%
TerraUSD
$0.01493771-7.99%
Skale
$0.03190792-3.37%
NuCypher
$0.10675760+17.48%
Livepeer
$4.76-3.70%
Synapse
$0.68524774-0.18%
DigiByte
$0.00794720-4.90%
Cartesi
$0.17356042-4.58%
Lisk
$0.87347102-1.17%
OMG Network
$0.88923788-3.79%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000023-3.32%
Joe
$0.33857202+0.41%
iExec RLC
$1.62-9.67%
Aragon
$2.92-0.76%
Stargate Finance
$0.63493070-4.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02337484-6.80%
MetisDAO
$25.91-2.91%
Secret
$0.52701380-3.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15397729-0.70%
Celsius
$0.24612335-4.59%
Nervos Network
$0.00312393-4.49%
Kyber Network
$0.60225103-2.13%
Nano
$0.73186668-1.51%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00222536-3.47%
Numeraire
$13.82-6.41%
Syscoin
$0.12023216-5.06%
Steem
$0.19674071-2.41%
COTI
$0.06919659-2.66%
MOBOX
$0.42440405-2.25%
Dent
$0.00083038-2.71%
Ren
$0.07816018-0.47%
WINkLink
$0.00007850-1.15%
Chromia
$0.13285512-5.30%
Keep Network
$0.13685524-5.96%
Civic
$0.09249593-1.53%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.05-1.07%
Request
$0.09021644+1.34%
Spell Token
$0.00059537-4.01%
Bancor
$0.43466397-1.76%
WazirX
$0.14740783+3.76%
Bifrost
$0.05148656-6.30%
SuperRare
$0.10408611-1.71%
Index Chain
$0.08768466-4.37%
RACA
$0.00015290-4.12%
NKN
$0.09431471-5.08%
Augur
$7.21+10.32%
CEEK VR
$0.06695334-0.60%
LooksRare
$0.09807544-6.55%
Stormx
$0.00471796-4.67%
Sun Token
$0.00543201-2.74%
Reef
$0.00220707-4.60%
Voyager Token
$0.17060851-8.67%
XYO Network
$0.00395887-5.33%
Saitama
$0.00110821+11.67%
Moonriver
$6.58-1.93%
Storj
$0.30995881-1.19%
Orchid
$0.07048322-3.01%
Raydium
$0.19816737-5.20%
GAS
$2.84+0.97%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+14.50%
Polkastarter
$0.37411600-2.07%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18490644-3.22%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21524991-2.81%
Serum
$0.08606204-9.53%
Verge
$0.00193427-1.79%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16092456-3.39%
CLV
$0.05051785-1.69%
Enzyme
$19.90-5.31%
Quickswap
$62.13-3.80%
Adventure Gold
$0.36917419-4.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00242235+1.79%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.95-5.14%
district0x
$0.02647719-1.84%
Harvest Finance
$27.42-1.81%
Rarible
$1.45+0.82%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01620815-2.71%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00288879-8.02%
Tokemak
$0.72383626-3.29%
Quantstamp
$0.01387981-2.21%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05527792-11.42%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.25-4.43%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99992659+0.02%
Dai
$0.99978965+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Ether Staking Deposits Top Withdrawals for First Time Since Shapella Upgrade

The divergence comes amid a meme coin frenzy that has pushed up fees on the Ethereum blockchain.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMay 9, 2023 at 10:21 a.m. UTC
lock, unlock, gate, ungated, staking, keys, security (Markus Winkler/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

(Markus Winkler/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Ether (ETH) holders are rushing to stake their tokens with network validators, pushing deposit activity to the highest level since the Shapella upgrade earlier this year.

More than 200,000 ether have been deposited to the network since the start of the week, data from the on-chain analytics tool Nansen show, marking the first time deposits have outpaced withdrawals since Shapella went live last month. The additions bring the number of ether locked for staking purposes to over 19 million tokens – about 15% of the total circulating supply.

The influx comes as traders flock to meme coins such as pepecoin (PEPE), which has strained the Ethereum network and sent transaction fees to a 12-month high.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Ether staking deposits are booming. (Nansen)

Over 6 million staked ethers are held on Lido Finance, a protocol that issues depositors with alternative tokens representing the amount they've locked up. Those alternatives can then be used as liquidity in the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Shappella – a portmanteau of Shanghai and Capella, two major Ethereum network upgrades that occurred simultaneously on April 12 – gave investors the ability to withdraw their staked ether at will for the first time.

In a proof-of-stake blockchain such as Ethereum, users stake, or lock, cryptocurrency – ether in this case – to help secure and confirm new data blocks. These stakers receive network rewards in the form of tokens, creating a form of passive investing strategy.

Platforms such as Lido pay out 6.6% in annualized yield rewards to stakers. More complex strategies involving staked ether and other tokens can yield up to 21%, data from Defillama shows.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Read more about
EtherDeFiOn-chain Data