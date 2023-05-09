Bitcoin
Technology

Alameda Research Receives $57M From Crypto Exchange OKX

Alameda Research-controlled wallets hold over $240 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMay 9, 2023 at 11:27 a.m. UTC
Wallet From Pocket

(Creative Commons)

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Crypto wallets tied to Alameda Research, the trading unit tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, today received millions of dollars worth of tokens from crypto exchange OKX.

Data from the on-chain analytics tool Arkham Intelligence show Alameda received just over $57 million of tether (USDT), and $300,000 in mask (MASK) tokens from OKX earlier Tuesday.

The receiving wallets are wholly controlled by the FTX Bankruptcy Estate, created in the wake of FTX and Alameda’s collapse last year to help creditors of the two companies.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Shaurya Malwa

