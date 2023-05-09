Alameda Research Receives $57M From Crypto Exchange OKX
Alameda Research-controlled wallets hold over $240 million worth of cryptocurrencies.
Crypto wallets tied to Alameda Research, the trading unit tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, today received millions of dollars worth of tokens from crypto exchange OKX.
Data from the on-chain analytics tool Arkham Intelligence show Alameda received just over $57 million of tether (USDT), and $300,000 in mask (MASK) tokens from OKX earlier Tuesday.
The receiving wallets are wholly controlled by the FTX Bankruptcy Estate, created in the wake of FTX and Alameda’s collapse last year to help creditors of the two companies.
