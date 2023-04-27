Google Cloud to Help Accelerate Polygon's Growth Via New Agreement

Google, a Web2 powerhouse, has been actively pushing further into the Web3 world in recent years by making more of its technical expertise available to developers to build projects. Most recently, it launched a “Google for Startups Cloud Program” that will provide support for startups and emerging projects in the Web3 industry to scale their projects faster and more securely. Also, earlier this month, the Celo Foundation said that it was working with Google Cloud to offer workshops and cloud computing services to developers and Web3 founders building on Celo.