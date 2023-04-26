How the Hunt for Yet-to-Exist Tokens Is Shaping Ethereum’s Layer 2 Landscape

One yet-to-tokenize, yet-to-launch zkEVM protocol to keep an eye on, according to van Weert, is the zkEVM startup Scroll – which has yet to deploy on Ethereum’s main network but has partnered with some big-name protocols. “They already have a very mature ecosystem on their testnet, whereas on zkSync it is lacking. I mean, the capital is there, but a lot of people are sort of sidelined on zkSync because they have already bridged their funds over, but there isn't enough to play around with right now.”