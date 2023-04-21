Aptos Introduces Delegated Staking to Increase Participation in Staking on Network
The new feature will allow users to reap staking rewards without requiring them to serve as validators for the blockchain’s transactions.
Layer 1 blockchain Aptos has introduced a feature that aims to make staking on its network more accessible, according to a Thursday blog post.
The new offering, delegated staking, allows users to earn staking rewards without running nodes themselves. It also lowers the amount of the blockchain’s native token, aptos (APT), needed to participate in staking. Now users will only need 11 APT, worth roughly $117 at publication time, to stake their tokens with the blockchain.
“Delegated staking ensures that token holders continue to hold ownership of their APT in their own wallets, and do not have to resort to off-chain methods of funds aggregation,” the blog reads.
With delegated staking, users can enlist the help of a trusted validator to stake for them. In this way, token holders profit from locking up their crypto for predetermined periods of time without needing to obtain special hardware or pay a fee to run code to verify blockchain transactions.
Participants can stake APT directly in the Aptos Explorer or choose from staking interfaces created by the blockchain’s partners, such as Pontem Network and Nodes Guru.
APT is trading at $10.65, down 2% from its price 24 hours ago, according to CoinGeck data.
Read More: Aptos Jumps 8% Ahead of $50M Token Unlock
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.