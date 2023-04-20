Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Plugs Into CoinRoutes Smart-Order Routing System
CoinRoutes won a patent in February for a “cryptocurrency smart-order router” designed to help trading firms reduce the costs of storing large reams of historical data.
Wintermute, a London-based crypto trading firm and liquidity provider, said it has integrated with CoinRoutes, a startup that aims to help crypto hedge funds and other investors get the best price on trades.
The integration “will allow CoinRoutes customers to benefit from greater choice and flexibility in terms of the liquidity providers they can access through the platform,” according to a statement from Wintermute.
In February, CoinRoutes won a U.S. patent for a “cryptocurrency smart-order router” that lets trading clients use their own servers, but with reams of data on historical crypto trades stored on regional servers. The setup allows traders to avoid the cost of storing the data on their own servers, a price tag that can reach $25,000 in some cases, co-founder Dave Weisberger told CoinDesk in March.
“Our deep liquidity, combined with CoinRoutes smart-order routing will help market participants achieve a higher quality of trading and more efficient execution," Marina Gurevich, COO of Wintermute, said in the statement.
