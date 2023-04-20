Blockchain Infrastructure Provider 0x Labs Rolls Out New Line of APIs
The new platform is aimed at providing developers the tools to build financial products on crypto rails.
Exchange infrastructure provider 0x Labs is rolling out a new set of application programming interfaces designed to provide crypto developers with tools to build financial products for fast trading, better prices and an improved user experience.
The new project, according to a statement, includes five APIs, among them “Swap API,” which connects developers to more than 100 exchanges, and “Tx Relay API,” which enables trades without gas fees. An API is a channel that allows two computers or software systems to communicate with one another.
The Thursday announcement "represents a big shift for us," explained 0x co-founder Will Warren in an interview with CoinDesk. The 0x team has already helped build several popular retail-focused crypto wallets like Coinbase Wallet, Robinhood Wallet and MetaMask, but with the new platform, the company is now better equipped to provide professional-grade tools to institutions.
"[Decentralized exchanges] technology has been a constant arms race to provide better pricing," Warren said. "Now there are a bunch of different aggregators and meta aggregators and providing the very best pricing and best execution is just something that is constantly a challenge because the competition isn’t resting and neither are we."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.