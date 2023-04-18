Lukso Genesis Validator Smart Contract to Go Live on 4/20 at 4:20

Genesis validators on Lukso will have an important role in establishing the supply of the LYX token, as well as how involved the Lukso Foundation (LF) will be in the ecosystem. As part of the smart contract deposit, Genesis validators will vote on how many LYX tokens should circulate. They will vote on whether 35 million LYX will be in circulation with the LF holding 12.1% of the token supply, 42 million LYX in circulation with the LF holding 26.8% of token supply, or 100 million LYX in circulation, with the LF holding 69.2% of token supply.