Decentralized App Sweat Economy Introduces 1-Person, 1-Vote Governance System

The vote, which will take place directly in the dapp's mobile app, will decide how the protocol spends 100 million of its native sweatcoin (SWEAT) tokens. Each community member will have one vote rather than wielding voting power proportional to the size of his or her governance token holdings, as is traditionally the case within decentralized autonomous organizations. Voting will also be restricted to liquid token holders, effectively excluding Sweat Economy's team members, investors and founders from weighing in on the proposal.