Yearn's Staked Ether Token yETH Gets Mixed Results on Govenance Poll

Bitcoin
$30,802.75+2.29%
Ethereum
$2,119.77+10.52%
Binance Coin
$334.30+4.73%
XRP
$0.52517047+3.77%
Arbitrum
$1.54+28.50%
Cardano
$0.44148400+8.56%
Aptos
$12.77+11.89%
Dogecoin
$0.09097813+9.15%
Stellar
$0.10725000+2.72%
Polygon
$1.18+6.69%
Solana
$25.34+5.42%
Polkadot
$6.78+5.67%
Chainlink
$7.86+8.37%
Litecoin
$98.20+6.20%
Crypto.com
$0.07087793+3.79%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001138+4.04%
Uniswap
$6.42+7.99%
Avalanche
$19.22+3.93%
Tron
$0.06635733+2.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,881.67+2.59%
Cosmos
$12.10+6.49%
Ethereum Classic
$23.01+5.02%
Monero
$163.35+0.79%
Quant
$116.69-4.16%
Internet Computer
$5.60+5.29%
dYdX
$2.74+11.15%
Filecoin
$6.27+5.40%
Bitcoin Cash
$133.67+3.74%
Lido DAO
$2.56+13.14%
Stepn
$0.39628039+6.64%
Curve DAO Token
$1.10+7.81%
Hedera
$0.06767881+5.04%
NEAR Protocol
$2.27+3.42%
BLUR
$0.65429472+15.04%
VeChain
$0.02603448+6.23%
ApeCoin
$4.64+4.15%
Algorand
$0.22762529+5.83%
Fantom
$0.52555957+2.62%
EOS
$1.29+6.36%
Decentraland
$0.64329087+6.38%
The Graph
$0.15529847+5.77%
Aave
$83.12+5.49%
NEO
$12.82+5.36%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.26+4.37%
The Sandbox
$0.68436753+5.17%
Stacks
$0.89446566+3.08%
Theta
$1.11+6.41%
Tezos
$1.15+5.03%
Elrond
$43.06+5.36%
Flow
$1.05+6.73%
Immutable X
$1.18+4.60%
Axie Infinity
$9.07+6.05%
Paxos Dollar
$1.02+1.63%
Luna Classic
$0.00013080+3.34%
Synthetix
$2.72+6.00%
Optimism
$2.61+14.85%
Maker
$780.83+7.58%
Chiliz
$0.13337937+3.81%
Mina
$0.80643557+5.55%
Bitcoin SV
$37.02+3.04%
PancakeSwap
$3.68+1.61%
Dash
$58.36+4.44%
FTX Token
$1.98-19.54%
IOTA
$0.22752230+4.01%
eCash
$0.00003246+3.84%
Convex Finance
$6.14+11.18%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+2.59%
Zcash
$42.59+5.98%
Mask Network
$5.75+6.39%
Injective Protocol
$7.15+4.81%
PAX Gold
$2,039.48+0.36%
THORChain
$1.68+4.95%
Zilliqa
$0.03072148+5.36%
Loopring
$0.38743929+9.80%
Woo Network
$0.28220485+15.09%
Compound
$45.33+6.07%
Kava.io
$0.93367189+4.11%
Enjin
$0.44134613+5.38%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28851000+5.04%
Nexo
$0.70481446+1.21%
Fetch.ai
$0.36823365+8.10%
NEM
$0.04187393+5.73%
FLOKI
$0.00003679+8.40%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.18+5.58%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.45+1.43%
Celo
$0.70227224+5.07%
Qtum
$3.31+4.49%
SXP
$0.61084460+4.74%
Yearn Finance
$9,304.69-0.75%
Oasis Network
$0.06768682+10.35%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000034+6.08%
Gala
$0.04408081+2.74%
Decred
$21.88+4.66%
ICON
$0.34367585+16.79%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.73+5.61%
Kusama
$35.98+4.89%
Ravencoin
$0.02688952+3.29%
Audius
$0.32191421+2.72%
JasmyCoin
$0.00638554+4.80%
Ankr
$0.03673721+5.00%
0x
$0.29756939+7.73%
Sushiswap
$1.19+6.58%
IoTeX
$0.02969374+4.64%
Bifrost
$0.06493874+6.45%
Helium
$1.77+12.29%
UMA Protocol
$2.14+2.12%
Band Protocol
$1.96+5.14%
Moonbeam
$0.39865072+4.98%
Joe
$0.66283159+9.85%
Waves
$2.26+5.65%
Siacoin
$0.00432118+2.63%
TerraUSD
$0.02263069+1.05%
Amp
$0.00385030+2.52%
OMG Network
$1.47+2.28%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20442859+0.48%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04102731+1.95%
Skale
$0.04481710+7.25%
MetisDAO
$32.47+10.11%
Wax
$0.07517725+3.07%
Livepeer
$6.55+3.48%
Cartesi
$0.16258878+5.21%
DigiByte
$0.00998910+5.11%
SafePal
$0.49699230+3.75%
Polymath Network
$0.16009471-0.07%
Lisk
$1.10+2.66%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
Nervos Network
$0.00457330+6.22%
Aragon
$3.83+14.79%
Celsius
$0.35430566+2.66%
iExec RLC
$1.83+4.94%
Secret
$0.69723442+2.84%
Nano
$0.93001219+2.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00338563+3.03%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00297504+3.71%
Dent
$0.00116556+3.71%
Numeraire
$19.00+3.53%
Syscoin
$0.17032807+4.67%
Civic
$0.11232925+3.27%
Spell Token
$0.00078706+2.82%
Ren
$0.10621241+5.22%
Bancor
$0.55204052+4.23%
Voyager Token
$0.34300643+0.64%
GAS
$3.46+2.75%
Chromia
$0.17640488+4.73%
Keep Network
$0.17682072+2.70%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.07+4.08%
COTI
$0.08276701+5.63%
Augur
$8.25+3.31%
CEEK VR
$0.09034528+5.33%
Steem
$0.22332677+3.75%
WazirX
$0.18589437+3.38%
Request
$0.10462895+2.16%
MOBOX
$0.50243177+3.55%
NKN
$0.12367726+1.81%
XYO Network
$0.00545758+2.66%
Storj
$0.40961847+3.77%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.83-1.62%
Stormx
$0.00613624+4.35%
Serum
$0.21630129-11.69%
Sun Token
$0.00622797+2.46%
Yield Guild Games
$0.29222143+4.49%
Orchid
$0.09070564+2.63%
Moonriver
$8.82+2.84%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30342733+0.56%
Polkastarter
$0.46139034+1.89%
Verge
$0.00262603+3.57%
Raydium
$0.28185462-8.76%
Index Chain
$0.05721655+3.90%
Quickswap
$83.35+5.03%
Enzyme
$22.93+2.88%
CLV
$0.06821221-2.27%
Harvest Finance
$37.14+1.97%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00425307-6.49%
district0x
$0.03159315-4.79%
Kyber Network
$0.79754184+4.44%
SuperRare
$0.12637421+1.39%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09268549+0.59%
Quantstamp
$0.01663466-3.55%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23777078-2.36%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022020+2.50%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+9.08%
Holo
$0.00209570+3.69%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000002.20%
Saitama
$0.00180483+10.44%
Reef
$0.00305184+6.52%
LooksRare
$0.16161860+12.54%
WINkLink
$0.00009166+2.21%
Harmony
$0.02303667+4.78%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02127746+1.66%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99958987-0.02%
Dai
$0.99985484-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Yearn's Staked Ether Token yETH Gets Mixed Results on Govenance Poll

The non-binding poll seeks to do a temperature check of sentiment toward launching yETH.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconApr 14, 2023 at 5:32 a.m. UTC
AI Artwork Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade (DALL-E/CoinDesk)

(DALL-E/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDeep Dive: Ethereum
Protocol VillageAustin Convention Center
Deep Dive: Ethereum - Consensus 2023 speaker
Join an hour long exploration of the advancements defining the Ethereum community in 2023.
Secure Your Seat
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDeep Dive: Ethereum
Protocol VillageAustin Convention Center
Deep Dive: Ethereum - Consensus 2023 speaker
Join an hour long exploration of the advancements defining the Ethereum community in 2023.
Secure Your Seat

It might not be time yet to launch yETH, Yearn.finance’s proposed token which tracks a basket of ETH Liquid Staking Tokens (LSDs).

A poll on the Yearn.finance governance forum shows that members are pretty split about launching the token. The poll is non-binding and is meant to take a temperature check of the community’s interest in moving towards a binding vote via snapshot.

So far, 20 people have cast their vote, with 11 taking the no side.

Yearn.finance is positioning yETH, which holds a basket of LSDs as a way to hedge against the different protocols, which all have their varying smart contract and liquidity risks.

"yETH essentially spreads the risk across the various Ethereum LSDs while also earning additional yields through Yearn’s large veCRV position for Curve Pools," pseudonymous crypto investor DeFi Maestro told CoinDesk earlier in a Twitter message.

In the thread discussing the proposals, some users questioned the need for exposure to multiple LSDs as after the Shanghai upgrade, the risk of de-pegging is low.

“I would much rather see this work like yCRV where you can either stake st-yETH for validator yield, or provide yETH-ETH LP in Curve and receive LP-yETH receipts which earn emissions from treasury directing some its CVX/CRV war chest there for a yield alternative,” one user by the handle MrStiive said.

Others have said that yETH’s proposal is too similar to existing projects like unshETH which has already launched.

“Why do Yearn contributors feel the need to copy their ideas from other projects? As previous replies have pointed out, even part of the proposal itself is copied,” a user named Hardwood said. “DeFi is not governed by copyright; in truth, plagiarism might even be one of the greatest forms of flattery - but in this case, it only exacerbates the problem that the proposal is trying to solve. Even in the most bullish case, we would end up fragmenting LSD asset liquidity with another copycat idea.”

The poll is set to continue for another three days.

Edited by Shaurya Malwa.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Read more about
Yearn FinanceEtherETHLiquid staking