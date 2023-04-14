Ethereum Layer 2 Network zkSync Era Jumps to Nearly $250M in Locked Value

Bitcoin
$30,782.15+1.78%
Ethereum
$2,116.49+6.36%
XRP
$0.53362025+4.90%
Binance Coin
$332.91+2.53%
Arbitrum
$1.56+19.51%
Cardano
$0.43987600+5.96%
Aptos
$12.90+9.83%
Dogecoin
$0.09011441+3.81%
Stellar
$0.10835900+3.12%
Polygon
$1.18+4.49%
Solana
$24.95+3.27%
Polkadot
$6.76+4.28%
Chainlink
$7.80+5.43%
Crypto.com
$0.07157287+4.43%
Litecoin
$96.67+2.87%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.12%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001131+1.84%
Uniswap
$6.33+4.44%
Avalanche
$19.13+1.23%
Tron
$0.06673732+2.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,725.64+1.54%
Cosmos
$12.36+6.55%
Ethereum Classic
$22.75+0.92%
Quant
$122.05-1.60%
Monero
$163.11-0.07%
Internet Computer
$5.53+2.87%
dYdX
$2.73+6.29%
Filecoin
$6.24+3.23%
Lido DAO
$2.59+9.12%
Bitcoin Cash
$133.22+2.00%
Stepn
$0.39691783+5.62%
Curve DAO Token
$1.10+5.24%
Hedera
$0.06757718+3.71%
NEAR Protocol
$2.23+2.04%
BLUR
$0.65319447+9.52%
VeChain
$0.02607684+5.34%
ApeCoin
$4.58+2.46%
Algorand
$0.23014753+5.29%
Fantom
$0.52063149+0.05%
Decentraland
$0.64434202+5.50%
The Graph
$0.15789987+6.21%
EOS
$1.26+3.43%
Aave
$83.17+5.26%
NEO
$12.89+4.69%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.25+2.20%
The Sandbox
$0.68454918+4.43%
Stacks
$0.89139764+1.16%
Theta
$1.11+5.01%
Tezos
$1.16+3.76%
Elrond
$43.37+4.88%
Flow
$1.05+5.35%
Immutable X
$1.19+5.34%
Axie Infinity
$9.07+3.99%
Paxos Dollar
$1.02+3.67%
Luna Classic
$0.00012991+3.37%
Synthetix
$2.74+4.31%
Optimism
$2.62+10.65%
Maker
$776.59+4.52%
Mina
$0.81477817+6.58%
Chiliz
$0.13386852+3.10%
Bitcoin SV
$37.13+2.60%
FTX Token
$2.13-5.36%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.05%
Dash
$58.48+2.63%
IOTA
$0.22701633+3.05%
eCash
$0.00003245+2.67%
Convex Finance
$6.11+6.18%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+0.94%
Mask Network
$5.79+0.66%
Injective Protocol
$7.21+7.38%
Zcash
$41.86+1.87%
PAX Gold
$2,042.08+0.11%
THORChain
$1.68+3.41%
Zilliqa
$0.03082052+3.97%
Loopring
$0.39261449+10.03%
Woo Network
$0.27297950+6.21%
Kava.io
$0.95913453+2.63%
Compound
$45.00+3.96%
Enjin
$0.44066771+3.48%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28657000+3.41%
Nexo
$0.70789776+1.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.37384115+8.30%
NEM
$0.04222347+4.23%
SXP
$0.67215825+14.96%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.11+3.75%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.44+3.83%
FLOKI
$0.00003615+3.99%
Qtum
$3.35+4.31%
Celo
$0.70551676+4.02%
ICON
$0.36559907+25.26%
Yearn Finance
$9,297.38+2.64%
Oasis Network
$0.06745113+7.30%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000034+2.71%
Kusama
$36.95+5.98%
Gala
$0.04393635+2.40%
Decred
$21.66+2.83%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.80+4.78%
Ravencoin
$0.02694475+2.28%
Audius
$0.32007433+2.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00635667+3.40%
0x
$0.30157240+8.01%
Ankr
$0.03646410+2.88%
Sushiswap
$1.18+3.65%
IoTeX
$0.02979869+3.79%
Bifrost
$0.06544500+7.00%
Helium
$1.81+14.58%
UMA Protocol
$2.13+1.61%
Band Protocol
$1.94+1.62%
Moonbeam
$0.39442487+2.03%
Waves
$2.25+3.23%
Joe
$0.65597580+3.36%
Siacoin
$0.00436036+2.30%
TerraUSD
$0.02234527-0.22%
Amp
$0.00382772+1.49%
OMG Network
$1.46+1.96%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20343007+0.81%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03996954-0.74%
Skale
$0.04498333+4.73%
Wax
$0.07511710+2.59%
MetisDAO
$31.36+2.76%
Livepeer
$6.56+3.77%
DigiByte
$0.01007077+4.22%
Cartesi
$0.16195724+3.41%
SafePal
$0.50194556+2.86%
Polymath Network
$0.16180153+1.04%
Lisk
$1.11+2.56%
NuCypher
$0.12003649+0.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00451318+3.07%
Celsius
$0.35304362+2.03%
Aragon
$3.72+9.85%
Secret
$0.71525643+3.83%
iExec RLC
$1.81+2.81%
Nano
$0.92395328+1.97%
Star Atlas
$0.00336004+1.81%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00295878+1.11%
Dent
$0.00116949+3.07%
Numeraire
$19.04+2.18%
Syscoin
$0.17087570+2.68%
Civic
$0.11219297+2.42%
Spell Token
$0.00078402+1.42%
Ren
$0.10692249+5.23%
Bancor
$0.54142837+1.17%
GAS
$3.48+2.72%
Voyager Token
$0.34027526+0.39%
Chromia
$0.17519949+3.26%
Keep Network
$0.17777282+2.68%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.03+1.16%
COTI
$0.08289295+4.33%
Augur
$8.20+1.45%
Steem
$0.22456566+3.78%
CEEK VR
$0.08858138+2.39%
WazirX
$0.18619677+2.73%
MOBOX
$0.51069114+3.84%
NKN
$0.12535509+3.82%
Request
$0.10420534-0.36%
XYO Network
$0.00552731+2.41%
Storj
$0.40895769+2.73%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.83+1.14%
Stormx
$0.00611377+2.07%
Serum
$0.21710658-5.24%
Sun Token
$0.00622000+1.31%
Orchid
$0.09132155+1.57%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28331292+1.03%
Moonriver
$8.79-0.36%
Polkastarter
$0.47260805+3.62%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30239459-0.71%
Verge
$0.00259820+1.72%
Raydium
$0.27792801+0.39%
Index Chain
$0.05714522+1.38%
Quickswap
$84.65+5.02%
Enzyme
$23.10+2.59%
CLV
$0.06765014+0.02%
district0x
$0.03338237+0.39%
Harvest Finance
$36.96+1.92%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00419373-6.78%
Kyber Network
$0.79688309+2.78%
SuperRare
$0.12708426+2.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09259093+3.03%
Quantstamp
$0.01709260+1.40%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24036921+0.55%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021990+0.45%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+9.09%
Holo
$0.00209231+2.89%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000002.20%
Saitama
$0.00176100+7.98%
Reef
$0.00302040+2.60%
LooksRare
$0.16075047+12.34%
WINkLink
$0.00009162+1.23%
Harmony
$0.02304056+3.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02149833+2.59%
Tether
$1.00+0.08%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Ethereum Layer 2 Network zkSync Era Jumps to Nearly $250M in Locked Value

More than seven million transactions have been conducted on the network since launch, which can process 3.5 transactions per second, data shows.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconApr 14, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. UTC
(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

zkSync Era jumps to $250M TVL (Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Ethereum scaling blockchain zkSync Era has attracted over $245 million in around three weeks after launch as investors search for the next big bets to place on newer projects building on upstart networks.

Data from L2Beat, which tracks activity on layer 2 networks built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, shows over 70,000 ether (ETH), $81 million in USD coin (USDC) stablecoin and $8 million in mute (MUTE) tokens have been locked on zkSync since March 22, when the network first launched.

CoinDesk - Unknown

zkSync Era has seen an uptick in token value flowing to the network. (L2Beat)

The TVL amount is distributed among several zkSync-based projects for purchasing ecosystem tokens or providing liquidity to exchanges on the network.

DefiLlama data shows on-chain exchange Syncswap leads in total value locked (TVL) among Era-based services, with over $64 million. It is followed by Velocore at $25 million and Mute at $15 million.

Users can earn up to 80% in annualized rewards by providing liquidity or executing trades on these platforms – which may be driving capital to Era leading to value accrual for tokens such as mute, issued by the Mute DEX.

On-chain derivatives trading has not caught up among Era users so far, data suggests. Era-based Onchain Trade, a derivatives DEX, holds just over $2 million in TVL and has seen zero volumes for futures in the past 24 hours. Spot trading on the DEX, however, has racked up $600,000 in volume.

Meanwhile, some memecoins fashioned after the Shiba Inu dog breed – on which popular tokens dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) are based – are seeing cycles of brisk price surges followed by a dump, DEXTools data shows.

As such, more than 7 million transactions have been conducted on the network since launch, The network can process 3.5 transactions per second.

ZkSync is named after the so-called "ZK rollups," which are a type of blockchain scaling system based on cryptography known as zero-knowledge proofs.

These features are seen as a key advance in speeding up blockchain transactions and reducing the cost of network activity.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Read more about
Zksync eraTokensOn-chain Data