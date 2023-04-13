Ethereum Unstaking Requests Pile Up After Shanghai Upgrade, Now at 2-Week Wait

In the hours following the Shanghai upgrade, also referred to as Shapella – the “hard fork” or series of blockchain code changes that enabled staked ETH withdrawals for the first time – the number of validators waiting for redemptions has grown to about 17,000 for full withdrawals, and 285,000 for partial withdrawals, according to the network explorer Rated. (There’s not total agreement in the market about this number; the blockchain analysis firm Nansen estimates it at about 22,000 for full withdrawals, while an Ethereum Foundation-sponsored data dashboard on the website Metrika also puts the number around 17,000.)