Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade Will Be a ‘Game Changer’ for ETH Token Holders, RockX CEO Says

The upgrade, which is slated to take place on April 12 at 6:27 p.m. ET (22:27 UTC), will mark the network’s completing the transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus system. With the upgrade, token holders will be able to withdraw the ether they’ve staked. The upgrade is also intended to make it easier to participate in the network‘s validation process while increasing security, lower fees and create more room for the network to handle more transactions.