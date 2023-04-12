LIVE BLOG: Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade

11:17 a.m. (BK): One of the biggest unknowns about the Shanghai upgrade is how the price of ether (ETH) will trade through it all. CoinDesk reporter Lyllah Ledesma has a story out showing just how spilt crypto market analysts are in their predictions. "Some observers expect an ether price swoon after the upgrade as users liquidate their holdings, while others believe the expected uptick in the selling pressure is already baked in and the market will bounce after the event in a classic 'buy the news' move," Ledesma wrote.