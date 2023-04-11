Cardano Developer IOG Releases Lace Wallet, Boosting ADA Ecosystem
Users can stake ADA tokens directly from Lace to contribute to the security of the Cardano network and receive rewards for their participation.
Cardano blockchain-focused development lab IOG released Lace, its first native wallet for the Cardano network, developers said Tuesday.
Lace is a browser-based wallet similar to the popular MetaMask product. It allows users to access the Cardano network directly and use Cardano-based decentralized applications.
Users can send and receive Cardano digital assets like ADA, Cardano non-fungible tokens and Cardano-native tokens. They can also stake ADA directly from the wallet to contribute to the security of the network and receive rewards for their participation,
Lace will enable users to send multiple assets to different addresses in one transaction – with one transaction fee – through a new "bundle transaction" feature, which groups transactions into one bundle to save costs.
Developers said they expect to add fiat-to-crypto on-ramps, a dapp store, in-wallet swaps and staking enchantments in future releases.
Wallet services such as Lace may allow users to easily access decentralized-finance tools and be incentivized for using services on any blockchain, which may boost the token ecosystem for that network as it attracts traders hunting for opportunities that may have worn off on other networks.
ADA is up 5.3% in the past 24 hours.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.