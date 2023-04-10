Etherscan Reconfigures Blockchain Explorer Settings to Filter Out Potential Scams

Bitcoin
$29,837.01+5.04%
Ethereum
$1,915.78+2.97%
XRP
$0.51480701+1.89%
Binance Coin
$318.56+1.83%
Cardano
$0.39867900+2.62%
Arbitrum
$1.24+4.01%
Dogecoin
$0.08479039+1.82%
Aptos
$11.37+2.91%
Stellar
$0.10578400+1.27%
Polygon
$1.12+1.73%
Solana
$20.95+3.19%
Polkadot
$6.30+1.69%
Chainlink
$7.36+2.21%
Binance USD
$0.99903519-0.08%
Crypto.com
$0.06876696+1.01%
Litecoin
$93.76+3.45%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001110+1.21%
Tron
$0.06712227+1.08%
Uniswap
$6.04+2.12%
Avalanche
$17.93+1.80%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,926.15+4.75%
Cosmos
$11.18+1.26%
Quant
$124.77+2.75%
Ethereum Classic
$20.94+1.92%
Monero
$159.57-0.47%
Internet Computer
$5.17+3.21%
Filecoin
$6.13+6.48%
dYdX
$2.54+2.96%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.97+1.97%
Lido DAO
$2.44+4.53%
Stepn
$0.37911842+1.85%
Hedera
$0.06584026+1.64%
Curve DAO Token
$1.03+1.48%
VeChain
$0.02488425+1.87%
NEAR Protocol
$2.05+2.27%
BLUR
$0.58211203+4.59%
ApeCoin
$4.32+2.97%
Algorand
$0.22087172+2.36%
The Graph
$0.15395222+7.16%
EOS
$1.24+2.73%
Decentraland
$0.61110445+2.21%
Fantom
$0.47455231+4.29%
Stacks
$0.93505319+6.89%
Aave
$78.33+2.92%
NEO
$12.45+1.17%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.24-1.22%
The Sandbox
$0.65091212+1.91%
Theta
$1.08+2.85%
Tezos
$1.12+1.96%
Flow
$1.00+1.15%
Elrond
$40.80+1.92%
Axie Infinity
$8.63+2.04%
Immutable X
$1.08+3.67%
Synthetix
$2.69+2.51%
Luna Classic
$0.00012472+0.12%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97829549+0.19%
Optimism
$2.35+2.81%
Chiliz
$0.13446425+3.22%
Maker
$726.71+2.91%
Bitcoin SV
$36.29+1.64%
PancakeSwap
$3.69+0.69%
Mina
$0.75292690+2.79%
Dash
$57.47+2.90%
IOTA
$0.22609839+1.01%
eCash
$0.00003189+0.94%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+0.69%
Mask Network
$5.65+0.58%
Zcash
$39.47-0.29%
Convex Finance
$5.44+2.04%
PAX Gold
$2,007.31-0.60%
Injective Protocol
$6.27+9.66%
THORChain
$1.64+3.07%
Zilliqa
$0.02970301+1.91%
Loopring
$0.35857290+1.93%
Compound
$43.65+1.75%
Enjin
$0.43367152-1.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28166000+1.90%
Kava.io
$0.88978935+2.82%
FTX Token
$1.27+0.72%
Nexo
$0.67946953+1.46%
Fetch.ai
$0.36135518+5.06%
NEM
$0.04148814+2.94%
Woo Network
$0.22091817+5.76%
SXP
$0.63772706+2.56%
FLOKI
$0.00003466-0.17%
Celo
$0.68774889-0.23%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.19+2.33%
Qtum
$3.21+2.09%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033+0.29%
Yearn Finance
$8,788.63+2.07%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.32-0.54%
Decred
$21.24+0.55%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.39+5.44%
Gala
$0.04158170+3.69%
Oasis Network
$0.06211553+2.90%
Ravencoin
$0.02622639+2.01%
Audius
$0.31008845+1.88%
ICON
$0.31959015+1.53%
JasmyCoin
$0.00630982+12.13%
Ankr
$0.03651009+3.35%
Kusama
$33.17+1.85%
Sushiswap
$1.15+3.04%
0x
$0.28453767+0.31%
IoTeX
$0.02856246+2.07%
Bifrost
$0.06230065+1.92%
Band Protocol
$1.98+5.57%
UMA Protocol
$2.11+1.03%
Siacoin
$0.00431787+0.16%
Moonbeam
$0.37785687+1.32%
Waves
$2.18+1.61%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04358325+5.98%
Amp
$0.00379661+0.49%
OMG Network
$1.52+4.74%
Helium
$1.43-2.52%
Joe
$0.59930566+0.11%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20455520-0.40%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Livepeer
$7.25+1.77%
Skale
$0.04293034+1.81%
Wax
$0.07514932+4.04%
MetisDAO
$30.18+7.89%
Lisk
$1.12+0.50%
DigiByte
$0.00988651+1.72%
SafePal
$0.49414177+1.79%
NuCypher
$0.11985650+0.02%
Cartesi
$0.15376784+3.41%
Polymath Network
$0.15304612-0.06%
Nervos Network
$0.00447474+4.61%
Celsius
$0.34599035-0.04%
Secret
$0.68973519+2.95%
iExec RLC
$1.74+1.46%
Aragon
$3.10-0.72%
Nano
$0.91811331+1.74%
Star Atlas
$0.00332254+2.38%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00293991-2.99%
Numeraire
$19.23-0.47%
Syscoin
$0.17166420-4.57%
Civic
$0.11049680+2.07%
Dent
$0.00110346+3.24%
Spell Token
$0.00079306+1.93%
Ren
$0.10803356+4.92%
Bancor
$0.53641722-11.92%
Voyager Token
$0.34178061+1.54%
GAS
$3.43+0.70%
Keep Network
$0.17617380+0.57%
Chromia
$0.16937769+2.35%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.81+2.27%
Steem
$0.22493636+2.79%
Augur
$8.02+0.25%
NKN
$0.13495753-35.66%
CEEK VR
$0.08724949+1.92%
COTI
$0.07856766+1.72%
WazirX
$0.18397120+0.53%
MOBOX
$0.49387373+2.01%
Request
$0.10167044+0.48%
XYO Network
$0.00550509+0.62%
Storj
$0.40379760+1.26%
Stormx
$0.00605331+2.21%
Sun Token
$0.00631170+1.37%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.57+0.55%
Orchid
$0.09159867+1.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27171640+1.94%
Moonriver
$8.77+2.14%
Serum
$0.17725279+1.23%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29652792-1.41%
Polkastarter
$0.45475689+1.46%
Verge
$0.00265060-2.56%
Index Chain
$0.05617111-0.30%
Quickswap
$83.12+0.08%
Raydium
$0.24063158+0.53%
Enzyme
$22.95-0.40%
CLV
$0.06386951+0.61%
Harvest Finance
$36.91+1.31%
district0x
$0.03170386+7.59%
Kyber Network
$0.78486130+0.93%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00383678+4.11%
SuperRare
$0.12678086-0.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08766480-2.89%
Quantstamp
$0.01660380-0.15%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23076312-4.67%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022687+0.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.06%
Holo
$0.00200106+2.27%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000001.27%
Saitama
$0.00169707+1.55%
Reef
$0.00287891+1.57%
LooksRare
$0.14468232+2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00009027+1.51%
Harmony
$0.02192716+4.60%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02105347-2.67%
Tether
$0.99963722-0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99888099-0.10%
Dai
$0.99884829-0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Etherscan Reconfigures Blockchain Explorer Settings to Filter Out Potential Scams

Zero-token value transfers will no longer be visible by default as a way of preventing “address poisoning” hacks.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconApr 10, 2023 at 6:58 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 10, 2023 at 7:14 p.m. UTC
Victims of the Ronin bridge hack will be reimbursed (Kevin Ku/Unsplash)

(Kevin Ku/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Etherscan has reconfigured its default blockchain viewing settings in a move to protect users against a common type of phishing scam, the company tweeted on Monday.

The blockchain explorer will now hide zero-value token transfer displays on its website by default. The setting aims to prevent users from becoming victims of "address poisoning" hacks, in which attackers send virtually valueless tokens to a user's wallet addresses to bait them into sending tokens to a scam address.

"In recent times, address poisoning attacks have phished unsuspecting users and spammed everybody else," said Etherscan. "Preventing scams and attacks in a neutral and scalable way is an infinite cat-and-mouse game."

Zero-value token transfers have drained $19 million from victims' wallets between late November 2022 and Feb. 13, 2023, according to Coinbase. To view zero-value token transfers, users will have to disable the feature in the website's setting page.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Read more about
EtherscanScams