Indian tech giant, Tech Mahindra, announced Monday it will offer blockchain solutions built on Amazon-managed blockchain to global customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
- According to Economic Times, the company will provide solutions for the aviation, telecom, and healthcare supply chain and is planning to roll out support for multiple industries, including oil and gas and manufacturing, over the next 12 months.
- Ensuring supply chain continuity has become the focal point with businesses struggling to facilitate continuity in the current COVID world, according to Rajesh Dhuddu, blockchain and cybersecurity practice leader, Tech Mahindra.
- "Our collaboration with AWS will support future pandemic preparedness and accelerate an economic rebound post-COVID-19 for organizations operating global supply chains and eliminate siloes," Dhuddu said.
- Tech Mahindra's move is a part of a macro trend. According to a Forrester report, the development of blockchain-based projects related to supply chain and logistics has accelerated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
